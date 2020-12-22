There are many things that add up to confer the term “great coach” on an individual.
First among those, for the ones who are in charge of impressionable teens, likely is the caring for the athletes they pilot through some very rough waters known as the high school years.
Beyond that there are respecting the sport, the rules, the administration and, yes, a desire to win but not at all costs.
I have been fortunate enough to be around quite a few great coaches in my career in many different sports. Some who deserve that tag are still coaching today.
One of them is not.
Jimmie Howell is no longer coaching the Lapel boys basketball team. He made the decision before the team’s game last Friday.
I am not going to spend time quoting his record or his years of service to the sport and its players. I will say he is one of only four coaches I have known personally and have covered who have won Indiana state basketball titles. The other two are Jason Chappell, Todd Salkoski and Bill Harrell.
I will also say he is the only person I have known who coached the boys and girls varsity teams in the same season.
As long as I have been involved in my career, very few things surprise me anymore. But I can list some possibilities here.
I’d be surprised if the decision he made and the timing of it wasn’t extremely difficult.
I’d be surprised if he doesn’t miss the good parts of the career he loved so much.
I’d be surprised if spending more time with his family didn’t figure into his decision.
And I’d be surprised, though he might not say it in public, if parental interference and coaches in the bleachers didn’t play a role in making the decision now.
It has been a pleasure to all who really know the sport to watch Howell coach. One of the benchmarks of a great coach is to watch a team before and after a timeout. When you can see that team doing a particular aspect of the game more effectively after the break than before, it is a testimony the coach was able to impact play in just 60 seconds of counsel. Howell did that every game.
He also didn’t look for excuses. If his team got outplayed or even if he was outcoached, he said so. He never made any player a scapegoat. He is a classy guy. The many players to go through his program with whom I have talked over the years have testified passionately about the differences he made in their lives on and off the court.
I hope the school corporation will do the right thing and name the gym or even the court after Jimmie Howell.
Let me leave you with another potential (though unlikely) surprise.
I’d be surprised if Lapel will find another coach of his equal in my lifetime. I know I won’t attend a boys basketball game there without thinking of him. He will be sorely missed.
