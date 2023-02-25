An hour after the final buzzer at the Class 2A girls basketball state championship game, the Lapel seniors may not feel like champions.
That’s perfectly understandable after coming up a point short of two-time state champion Forest Park on Saturday afternoon.
They may not feel it now and may not fully understand even a week later, but these seniors — Kerith Renihan, Deannaya Haseman, Jaylee Hubble and Gracie Lyons — are absolutely champions.
One message they can forward to younger players is how to bounce back after coming up short, something with which they’ve had experience.
This is a group that was Madison County runners-up twice — to Anderson in 2020 and to Pendleton Heights in 2022 — as well as falling short against Frankton in the 2022 sectional championship game on their home floor.
But these seniors stuck together and broke through on all fronts, topping the Arabians in January for Lapel’s first county title since 2008 and avenging a season-opening 14-point loss to Winchester to claim the program’s first sectional title since 2007.
But they didn’t stop there.
Whether it was an intestinal virus or food poisoning, the Bulldogs were in a bad way when they hosted Eastbrook in the regional championship the following week. Somehow, they summoned the energy, courage and sheer will to win that day despite the fact six of the team’s top seven players were out of school the previous day and most could barely stand on gameday.
After overcoming 10-point deficits in all three sectional games, there should have been no surprise they were able to gut out that regional victory, which catapulted a talented and together group on to two comfortable wins the following week and the first state finals berth in three semistate tries for the Lapel girls.
Led by — but not limited to — the seniors, getting off the deck and overcoming the odds has been this team’s modus operandi all season. The Bulldogs have overcome injuries, illnesses and one of the toughest schedules in the state and have repeatedly silenced doubters among Newby’s peers who rarely voted to rank Lapel — the Bulldogs never reached the top 10 — or denied freshman phenom Laniah Wills a spot on the Indiana All-Stars Futures team.
Again, they had to overcome adversity Saturday afternoon, this time in the form of an eight-point deficit to start the fourth and final quarter of their careers.
They were successful as Haseman opened the final eight minutes with a steal, and Renihan capped it with her seventh assist to Maddy Poynter for the go-ahead basket.
But this time, another great senior — Forest Park’s Amber Tretter — made one last game-winning play, denying the Bulldogs their first state title.
But there will still be a new banner hanging above Jimmie Howell Court at Lapel High School in the near future, one that has never been there before.
It will say “Girls Basketball, 2023 Semistate Champions” and will be a lasting part of the legacy of this group of seniors, one they’ll be able to look at 10 years down the road and remember fondly.
“I’ll look up and remember all the memories that we made together,” Hubble said. “And how much this team has meant to me and how the coaches have impacted my life, and how everyone has impacted my life.”
“I agree with that,” Renihan said.
This is a team I’ll remember for a long, long time.