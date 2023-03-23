One of the hardest things we do is let go of things or people.
As a parent, I can relate to what mothers and fathers feel when they drop their kids off at college to begin that phase of their lives. As a sportswriter, I empathize with coaches who have to hand off their athletes to university coaches to continue that part of their education. It’s difficult to realize kids I’ve been covering for four years of high school are now someone else’s responsibility, a new local writer or campus newspaper will now have the job of documenting their collegiate exploits.
The recent success of Silas Allred was just the latest of a number of area kids who have moved on and are finding the pastures very green at the Division I level. It’s nearly impossible for us to keep up with all of them with our resources, but I thought it might be a good idea to acknowledge a few who are doing well.
I don’t want these college careers to blink by like Megan Miller at Northwestern or Will Jones and Cody Rudy at Ball State or Brady Cherry at Ohio State — just to name a few — before we know it without being mentioned in the pages of The Herald Bulletin.
Was it any surprise Allred has done what he has done at Nebraska?
To any of us who watched him win two state wrestling championships at Shenandoah or spoke with him at any time, the answer is no. After claiming the Big Ten title at 197 pounds, Allred advanced to the quarterfinals of the NCAA Tournament. No doubt he’ll be back and better next year because that’s what he has always done.
Former Pendleton Heights softball battery mates Kieli Ryan and Jordan Benefiel are doing big things at their respective schools. Benefiel carries a 9-6 record with a 2.48 ERA at Austin Peay while striking out 104 batters in 93 1/3 innings. Ryan, meanwhile, is hitting .260 at Butler while leading the Bulldogs with seven doubles. She also happens to lead the Big East defensively having caught 10 would-be base stealers.
In terms of track and field, fellow Raider great Erikka Hill is doing just fine with the Miami Hurricanes, recently setting a new personal best in the hammer throw. Fellow Johnny Wilson Award winner Kaylee Lane of Elwood is now at Indiana University and excelling as the leadoff runner for the Hoosiers' 1,600-meter relay team after setting school records at Southern Indiana.
Former Lapel standout Cameron Holycross is off to a good start at Indiana State. In 11 innings, he has allowed just one earned run with nine strikeouts.
Avery Ross, another former Arabian, had an outstanding freshman campaign for the Notre Dame volleyball team. She was second on the Irish with 227 kills while hitting at a .187 percentage and added 101 digs.
Speaking of former PH stars, Eli Pancol came back from an injury to play in a bowl game for the Duke football team, and Maggie Miller swam personal-best times in the 50 freestyle, 100 freestyle, and 100 backstroke at Southern Illinois.
And to wrap it up where I started, a former Shenandoah star is doing well as Blake Surface suited up for the Sycamores football team in the fall, excelling at special teams and recording seven tackles — one for a loss — defensively.
Their names — like future D-I kids from the area like Ramsey Gary, Macy Beeson, Noah Price and Ahmere Carson — may not appear in our pages on a daily basis like they once did, but we noticed.