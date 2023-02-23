There are a pair of state championships being contested Saturday in Indianapolis, and both will involve Madison County athletes.
Not only will the Lapel girls basketball team compete for the Class 2A state championship at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, but Pendleton Heights junior Jacob Simpson has qualified for the IHSAA boys state swimming finals in two separate events.
Here is some information fans will need to attend or keep track of all the action:
Lapel (22-7) will tip off against defending 2A champ Forest Park (25-3) at 12:45 p.m. in the second game of the four-game state championship slate. The 1A championship will begin at 10:30 a.m., and the Lapel game will begin once the floor has been cleared from the celebration of Game 1.
For those attending, tickets can only be purchased online and are $15 for the morning session. The Lapel twitter page (@lapelathletics) has posted a link to buy tickets, which will include the 1A game as well. Tickets for the second session which includes the 3A and 4A games and begins at 6 p.m. must be purchased separately as the arena will be cleared out after the 2A game.
There will be a fan bus that will depart Lapel High School at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, and those wishing to utilize this mode of transportation will need to sign up by noon Friday at the school office.
If you can’t attend, there are a number of viewing and listening options.
The game will be aired live on Bally Sports Indiana which is channel 671 on DirectTV, and will also be streamed on IHSAAtv.org via pay-per-view for $15 for the single game or $20 for all four title games. The game will also be streamed through the Bally Sports Indiana app and at BallySports.com.
For those who cannot watch, there are a number of radio affiliates carrying the games throughout Indiana, and a list of those can be found on the girls basketball state finals page of the IHSAA website.
As always, follow along with myself (@hunt_rob), THB Sports (@thbsports) and The Herald Bulletin (@heraldbulletin) on Twitter for in-game updates and the stories that follow.
The boys swimming state preliminaries will be held Friday night at the Indiana University Natatorium on the campus of IUPUI, and Simpson will look to qualify for the finals, which are held Saturday afternoon.
The Arabians junior is seeded 16th in the 100-yard backstroke and 20th in the 100-yard butterfly Friday, and if he can race his way into the top-16, he will advance to the championship finals.
Prelims are Friday at 6 p.m. with the consolation and championship finals taking place at 1 p.m. Saturday.
As with the basketball finals, the swimming competition will be streamed at IHSAAtv.org for $10 for the prelims only or $15 for both days. The butterfly will be the sixth event contested while the backstroke is Event 10.
An added note on the state swim finals, arrive early as Aasia Rhoton will represent Anderson Prep and perform the national anthem prior to competition. This alone is well worth the price of a general admission ticket, which is $10 per session or $19 for both days. Those tickets are also only available digitally at GoFan.