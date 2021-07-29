I’ve now been alive for just a shade over 51 years — thanks to everyone who wished me a happy birthday last week — and every time I think I’ve seen or heard it all, someone decides to surprise me.
And yet, considering the source, it should come as no surprise whatsoever.
Last weekend at the so-called “Protect Our Elections” rally in Arizona, sponsored by political action committee Turning Point Action, our most recent former president elicited boos from the audience as he ridiculed the “woke” United States Women’s National soccer team after its stunning upset loss to Sweden at the Olympics.
And when the crowd booed, he encouraged it and reveled in it.
That’s right — in between periods of reprising his greatest hits collection full of 2020 election lies, Donald J. Trump, the 45th president of the United States, encouraged Americans to boo Americans competing in the Olympics.
Frankly, I was immediately stunned. But it didn’t take but a few minutes for that to fade into a shrug and a realization this was perfectly on brand for him.
For a guy who leads a contingent of people who insist sports not be mixed with politics, he sure doesn’t mind bringing sports into his politics purely as a way to rile up his base and keep them angry.
He once used a vulgar term to refer to Colin Kaepernick and any other NFL players who dared to kneel during the national anthem prior to football games.
Lebron James, a frequent target of Trump’s over the last few years, was told by the former president in a bravely issued statement he should “focus on basketball,” as if we are all simply reduced to our job as an identity and that’s all we know or should know.
Trump also launched into a bizarre diatribe over James, speculating for some reason that if Trump were a college coach, he would recruit only trans-athletes (including James) because the former men would be better players than the women. In one swoop, he ridiculed a Black man and all trans or female athletes.
And now, he’s back to attacking Megan Rapinoe and the UWNT for also kneeling in peaceful protest over social injustices.
If you’re an athlete of color or a female athlete who dares to say something in the country needs to improve, you’ll be a target of the 45th POTUS, that’s for sure.
I know he isn’t the problem, but he is a symptom. A loud one.
Someone — and I wish I could remember who it was; they deserve credit — on social media referred to this phenomena as “cosplaytriotism.” It’s not a real word, but it probably should be, defined as someone who wraps themselves in the American flag but has no idea what it really means to be patriotic.
It should not matter what a USA athlete’s political leanings or affiliations may be. The bottom line is they are an American. If Don Jr. or Ivanka were competing at these Olympics, I would be pulling for them to bring home the gold.
The idea someone representing the United States in the Olympics — after working their entire life to do so — does not love their country is so flawed as to be ludicrous.
It implies two things cannot be true simultaneously. It implies no person that loves their country would ever speak out on or protest its imperfections.
If that silly notion were actually true, we would probably still be a bunch of colonies that held slaves and were loyal to the British Crown.
The idea people can love their country and want it to improve at the same time was also proven to be true last November, as I’m sure Mr. Trump remembers.
