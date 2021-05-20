Thanks to high concrete costs, the COVID-19 pandemic and uncooperative weather, completion of the new sports complex at Anderson High School has been running behind schedule for the last year.
This week, the first jewel of what is going to be an absolutely spectacular setup was unveiled as the school hosted IHSAA tennis Sectional 37 on its newly completed courts.
The design is perfect. With a wide area for spectators and coaches running the length of the facility, dividing the 10 courts into two five-court areas, it is possible to see all the action simultaneously. It allows for two matches involving four teams to be played at the same time, which makes for a great championship feel.
Sectional now, maybe a regional later?
With two matches on one set of the courts and the three others happening across the divider, the team’s coach can keep an eye on all its players at once. Selfishly, this is also advantageous for us newspaper reporters for the same reason. While there is still some cosmetic work to be done at the courts, they are already among the best tennis courts anywhere.
To the east of the courts, there will be a new soccer pitch and practice field, two softball diamonds and two baseball diamonds with a centrally located restroom and concessions stand building. I was told Wednesday grass seed will be planted within the next week or two, so still a ways from completion, but the scoreboards are already up. So that’s reason enough to get excited.
It is the latest of a series of fantastic upgrades to area athletic facilities that make the sporting experience better for the fans, the coaches and for the most important participants — the athletes.
Anderson, Lapel and Pendleton Heights upgraded their football fields over the last several years from grass to turf, which will save money in the long term. Frankton has joined that group with a new football stadium expected to be ready for the fall as Otis Cress Field moves down the street from the elementary school to the high school.
A new concession stand and public restroom facility at Lapel’s baseball and softball fields are a huge improvement, and Shenandoah did the same at the football stadium and included a new locker room in the same housing.
Some of the biggest upgrades are behind closed doors with new auxiliary gyms at Alexandria, Anderson and PH. Most schools have made vast improvements to their weight room facilities, which benefit every athlete.
I am very happy to see such large investments being made by the school corporations in the athletic department facilities, some of which were inferior to the competition. Athletics are a vital part of the life of a great many students, and they deserve the best.
And the fans who take such pride in the success of their school’s teams on the fields and courts, deserve to be able to enjoy watching in comfort.
