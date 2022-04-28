This week another bright, talented and beautiful young person decided this world was too much to continue living.
James Madison softball player Lauren Bernett was an athletic star as a catcher and an academic star in the classroom with a seemingly bright future as she studied to become a veterinarian.
But all the talent and success in the world, as well as the love of her teammates and family, was not enough as the 20-year-old sophomore took her own life.
The incident reminded me of the story of Penn running star Maddy Holleran, who also committed suicide, a story powerfully recounted in Kate Fagan’s 2017 book “What Made Maddy Run.”
Anytime a person as young as Bernett or Holleran loses their life, it is a tragedy. When their personal demons conspire with the pressures of the world to cause them to lose that life voluntarily, it becomes an unspeakable loss.
And the fact Bernett’s passing was the fifth such suicide of a college athlete over the last two months is a reminder mental health is every bit as important — if not more so — than staying in the peak physical shape these young people push themselves to be in as sports figures.
I don’t have the requisite training to understand what causes a person like Bernett, Holleran, Jayden Hill, Robert Martin, Katie Meyer or Sarah Shulze to end it all.
All were talented and seemed to have everything going their way with the world at their fingertips.
Yet, they didn’t.
In the coming days, weeks and months, stories will be told about these kids and their backgrounds. In those stories — like Fagan’s amazing story about Holleran — the warning signs will be there. They will be as subtle as wanting to sleep more and as overt as a drop in classroom performance.
What makes this so sad is those signals are easier to recognize after the fact than before, both by the victims as well as those surrounding them, and by then it is too late.
Young athletes today feel pressure from every possible angle. They are supposed to look a certain way, maintain a high-level of athletic and academic performance and be a pillar of the community at all times in order to meet the expectations of coaches, teachers and parents while at the same time seeking acceptance and approval of their own peers.
It can be a lot to handle for a completely well-balanced and adjusted individual. But throw in a touch of anxiety or a slight imbalance teetering toward depression and it can become totally overwhelming.
In the sports culture, athletes are reminded from an early age to be tough at all times and never show weakness. That culture as well as the overall social stigma that still surrounds mental illness can make it difficult to seek the help a young person needs.
My message to young people is seeking help for mental struggles is not a sign of weakness at all. It takes courage to do so, and it is every bit as important to treat an ill mind as it is to rehabilitate a physical injury. And "mental illness" does not necessarily mean "crazy," it can simply mean something isn't quite right.
As the saying goes, “I would rather listen to your story than attend your funeral.”
If you are struggling with mental health, anxiety or have entertained thoughts of suicide or self-harm, find help or call the National Suicide Prevention hotline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).