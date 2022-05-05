The preliminary discussions were had and the decision was made. And now, we’ve had the first sit-down meeting to start making the plans.
On June 21, the fifth annual THB Sports Awards will be back and — for the first time since 2019 — the show will be held in person at the Paramount Theater in downtown Anderson.
We’ll be back on the red carpet and from the first award of the night — the 15th annual Johnny Wilson Awards — to the boys and girls overall Athletes of the Year to close out the program, the best and brightest among area athletes, coaches and teams will be on stage to receive their much-deserved congratulations from the community.
A total of 16 awards will be presented, including Breakout Athlete, Scholar Athlete, Coach of the Year, Team of the Year, the Heart of Sports, Program of the Year and the Mental Attitude Awards. Moments throughout the 2021-22 sports year in the area that have been captured by our photography staff will be on display leading up to the ceremony as well as when the finalists for each award are brought to the stage.
Many aspects of the show will be the same as the first two ceremonies.
Admission is free and everyone is invited. Yes, this means you. It doesn’t matter if you’re a finalist or not. If you’re a fan of area high school sports, be there. If you’re a nominee, be there. If you’re a family member, friend or teammate of a finalist, come root them on. If you can organize your school’s student section to show up together, come on in.
Upon entry, attendees will have the opportunity to have their photo taken on the red carpet, and those photos will be housed in a gallery on The Herald Bulletin website.
WHBU’s Zach Johnson will be back as the master of ceremonies, as he has done three of the previous four years, and he always does a phenomenal job.
There will be some changes being discussed, and we hope they are all improvements.
Before the show, Johnson and THB sports editor George Bremer will host a live podcast and will discuss the awards and interview the athletes and other attendees.
In previous years, when the winner was announced, they would move to the lobby of the Paramount for a video interview to discuss their award. This year, we are planning on having that discussion on the stage. I think this is great for two reasons -- the audience can hear the interview live and the winner won’t miss the next award presentation, which was usually the case previously.
We will send out nomination forms to area athletic directors within the coming days and, once those are returned, George and I will begin the difficult task of selecting the winners.
We had a lot of fun presenting the awards virtually due to COVID the last two years, but this is infinitely better and we’re all looking forward to celebrating together.
And it’s happening very, very soon.