Embossed across the back of the warm-ups donned by the Anderson boys basketball team prior to tip is a single word, “unbuntu.”
After the team’s 26-point win over New Castle on Friday night — Anderson’s biggest win over a Class 3A or 4A opponent in two years — first-year head coach Donnie Bowling said it was a word borrowed from NBA legend Doc Rivers and meant family.
“It’s about all of us, not just one,” Bowling said. “We say ‘unbuntu,’ you can hear us during warm-ups. It’s about not one person. It’s about team. If one person is doing bad, don’t yell at them. It’s about our team.”
It made me curious enough to learn more.
Unbuntu philosophy has its roots in Africa, part of a Zulu phrase “ubuntu ngumuntu ngabantu.” The literal interpretation is “I am because of who we are.”
It is a word that has many meanings.
Bishop Desmond Tutu used the Ngani Bantu term to mean “humanity,” and former President Bill Clinton interpreted the word during a speech over a decade ago as “I am because you are.”
Any and all of these meanings seem an appropriate slogan or mantra for a team, especially one with as many eyes on it as this one.
Bowling seems a very positive man, but he knows full well he was not the first choice of members of this community, and the players know those same people have doubts about their abilities to play well and win games.
For one night anyway, those questions were answered and answered emphatically.
The Indians played with confidence from the opening tip, and that self-belief was only bolstered when they scored the first 13 points.
While they were never seriously threatened, there were a few moments where the Trojans started to put together the beginnings of a run.
But, unlike in recent years, this Anderson team did not back down from the adversity. Instead, the Indians supported each other and answered every time.
There was leadership from James Glazebrooks, smooth scoring from Tyrelle Wills and Kedric Anderson and solid rebounding from Jaylen Murphy.
Another senior Indians fans will enjoy watching play is A.J. Baymon. In the opener, he struck me as the type of player his fans will love, but opponents will absolutely hate. Defensively he positions himself inside his opposite number’s jersey and never allows him to breathe, and offensively he finds the open man and attacks the basket.
And he shows plenty of fire in the process.
“He’s our emotional sparkplug,” Bowling said.
The mention of Baymon led Bowling to talk about unbuntu and what it means to his team.
It was just one game and no one, least of all me, can predict what the rest of the season may hold for the Indians in terms of wins and losses.
But one thing can be determined after one game, and that is this team will do the winning and the losing together.
They are unbuntu, something we should all strive to be.
