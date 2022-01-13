With the Madison County basketball tournaments in the rearview mirror, it is not too early to start looking ahead to the postseason.
It is a little crazy to realize that is where we are. It feels like the season just started, but we’re a week away from the girls basketball sectional draw and two weeks from the start of the wrestling tournament.
The swimming postseason begins in February, and the boys basketball sectionals will be held the first week in March.
For those first two tournaments that are right around the corner, there is plenty to get excited about for area athletes and fans.
For the wrestlers, two returning state finalists are back and are driven to repeat — and exceed — their 2021 success. Alex’s Max Naselroad and Daleville’s Julius Gerencser have been outstanding all season with the Tigers’ senior repeating his Most Outstanding Wrestler award at the Madison County championships last month.
I anticipate both doing well, and they won’t be alone.
Naselroad and Gerencser are part of strong teams, and both have headliners worthy of watching. Isaiah Fye, Blake Sayre and Logan Flowers for Alexandria and Dawson Brooks, Brandon Kinnick and Jackson Ingenito from Daleville are among the many area wrestlers with semistate experience who are once again having great seasons.
Add to that mix Andrew Dietz and Jawuan Echols of Anderson, Crew Farrell, Hunter Branham and Corbin Alexander from Frankton, Grant Morris of Lapel, Jackson Todd, Blake Nicholson, Elijah Creel and Ethan Childers of Pendleton Heights and Connor White from Shenandoah as wrestlers very capable of advancing to semistate and beyond.
On the basketball courts, the season has been a struggle for many area teams who are going through a rebuilding and learning process. That does not mean there aren’t several squads who have high postseason hopes.
Three are concentrated at one site in Class 2A Sectional 40.
Frankton has to considered the favorite as both the defending champion and a team that has beaten the other contenders. But Lapel and Alexandria also have the motivation and the talent to upend the Eagles. Lapel will have the homecourt advantage, and both the Bulldogs and Tigers will be looking for payback after dropping regular-season games to Frankton. From outside the area, a full-strength Wapahani team figures to contend as well.
The Eagles will be motivated once again to advance and host regional.
Fresh off its Madison County championship, already boasting a win over top-five Fishers and likely to enter the postseason as favorites to win its first sectional title since 2011 is Pendleton Heights. The Arabians have already handled their top competitor in this sectional when they routed Mount Vernon on the road earlier this season. They’ll have to repeat that final result as this bracket will be played in Fortville once again.
Next month, we will also get excited about the swimmers as all eyes will be on Grace McKinney, Jaima Link and Maddie Heineman from Pendleton Heights and begin preparing for the boys tournament in March.
For now, wrestling and girls basketball will be at the postseason forefront.
These tournaments will also be the canaries in the coal mine as the athletes and schools continue to navigate through the COVID-19 pandemic. The coronavirus cloud continues to hang overhead as this week has seen another rash of cancellations and postponements.
I’m quite sure someone will be forced to bow out of their postseason because of this awful pandemic, much as we saw last week when a total of four games were canceled during the Madison County tournament.
While I certainly dread that inevitable announcement, I will choose to remain cautiously optimistic for an exciting and complete postseason.
After all, there is so much to be excited about.
