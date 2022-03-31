For better or for worse, one of the biggest changes to the college sports landscape in recent years has been the transfer portal.
It affords the college athlete the same luxury all students have, the ability to seek a better opportunity and change schools without penalty.
This week, two prominent women’s basketball players from Indiana have entered the portal, 2020 Miss Basketball Sydney Parrish and Anderson’s all-time leading girls scorer Tyra Ford.
Ford entered the portal after her redshirt freshman season at IUPUI and will have four years of eligibility remaining. I hope to speak with Ford in the coming days about her decision and situation.
Parrish, a McDonald’s All-American and the eighth-ranked national recruit in her class, announced she will leave Oregon after two seasons. With her “COVID year” available to her, she will still have three years of eligibility.
She was part of the nation’s top-rated recruiting class for the Ducks, one of a group of incoming freshmen labeled the newest “Fab Five,” a reference to the great Michigan group that included Chris Webber and Juwan Howard.
Parrish was one of three players to announce they were leaving Oregon in one day, along with Nyara Sabally -- who declared for the WNBA draft -- and fellow transfer Kylee Watson.
The mass exodus from Eugene prompted one of the more passive-aggressive responses in the history of Twitter — a platform where passive-aggressive is the norm — from Dan Ianescu, the father of Oregon legend and WNBA star Sabrina Ianescu.
Dan tweeted: “Oregon is not for everybody! I don’t tweet that often but this time I want to share my point of view on all of this transfers: If you are soft Oregon is not for you! If you have a sense of entitlement just because you had some accolades in HS Oregon is not for you.”
Dan’s opinion is not an uncommon one. The assumption that because an athlete leaves a situation means they aren’t tough enough to succeed there is one that is fairly widely made, and I certainly understand why one would jump to that conclusion.
Judging by his Twitter timeline, he seems to be an outstanding and vocal supporter of women’s sports, which makes sense as the father of one of the greatest to ever play the game. So it is a little surprising to see him publicly call out young women athletes, if not by name.
But he is obviously also an Oregon fan, which is probably what prompted this particular tweet. Such a large departure of talent can't be a good sign for the program.
The responses to his tweet cover the full spectrum of opinions. Many agreed with him while others feel similarly to me. It’s fine to have that opinion, but why attack young women for exercising their own freedoms?
I don’t know Miss Parrish well. We’ve spoken in person and on the phone just a couple times. Off the court, she strikes me as a delightful young lady who is very well spoken. On the court, well, soft is not a word I would use. She became as talented as she is from a lifetime of hard work.
The problem I have with Dan’s assertion is the blanket-type statement as well as the responses that seem to paint all situations with the same brush when each kid is different with their own particular reasons for making a change.
Is everyone who changes jobs in search of a better opportunity “soft?”
It’s not like Parrish is leaving in search of playing time after she started every game for the Ducks this season. There may be things going on in her personal life or at school that led her to believe she needed a change.
But those reasons are hers. They are not an excuse for grown men to question her toughness.
I realize the athletes make a commitment to their colleges, much the same way the coaches do when they sign their contracts.
Those coaches have had their own transfer portal for decades, one they can utilize any time a more lucrative opportunity presents itself.
I don’t remember any of these men questioning a coach’s toughness when they leave a university.