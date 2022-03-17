We’ve all had a cut on our arms, right? Not a deep gaping wound, but a small injury that requires a little Neosporin and a Band-Aid.
When that happens, there comes a time when the bandage has to be removed. It’s a dreaded time as we know that adhesive will be taking a few arm hairs with it. So we learn it’s always better to just yank the band-aid off quickly rather than to slowly peel it away and have a brief sting than the prolonged agony.
Anderson Community Schools had a chance to tear away their own band-aid over a decade ago but has instead been content to deal with nearly 13 years of tiny hairs being slowly pulled out of its arms.
When consolidation of Anderson schools was completed in 2010, the decision was made to keep the Indians mascot for Anderson High School despite a growing nationwide movement against the use of racially insensitive nicknames and imagery.
It’s not like there were no other viable options.
ACS could have chosen the Scots as the nickname or brought back the Pirates from the Madison Heights days. There was even an interesting way to blend the three schools issued by AHS graduate Daniel Combs in February 2010.
Dr. Combs, who doubles as track and field coach at Lapel, issued an op-ed in The Herald Bulletin in which he suggested the nickname of Crimson, utilizing the color red that was prominent in the school colors of all three high schools.
It’s good enough for Harvard. It should be good enough for Anderson.
As Combs stated, there is no reason to completely remove the heritage and traditions of the school’s past. A portrait of Chief Anderson could still decorate the court, and the gym could feature a mix of Pirates, Indians and Scots regalia.
The first to recognize a nickname could be changed while still honoring the city’s heritage was Doug Fletcher, band director at Highland and for the first year post-consolidation at Anderson. He and the band boosters decided the marching band would keep the kilts and bagpipes — unique to Indiana marching bands — and would be dubbed “The Marching Highlanders.”
Yes, the nickname was new, but at every contest since 2010, the band has carried all three school flags at the awards ceremony, and the members who hold those flags consider it a tremendous honor.
A recent TikTok video and an article on the subsequent uproar it created by my colleague Kylee Mullikin has brought the issue back to the forefront once again. And based on the number of comments on The Herald Bulletin’s social media page, many people have thoughts.
While my New Year’s resolution this year was to ignore the comments section on our social media page, I must admit to perusing the nearly 800 comments briefly.
One of the overriding themes from those who are in uproar over the uproar is the emphasis on tradition and wanting to keep the Indian dance because that’s the way it has always been.
That reasoning is not nearly good enough. Following that flawed way of thinking, slavery would still be legal and women would still not be allowed to own property or run businesses.
Although I’ve been an Anderson resident for nearly 30 years, I am not a native of the town. Maybe those of us who were not raised here will never understand the need to hold on to the Indian dance.
I’ve always subscribed to the idea that, if the Delaware Tribe and the descendants of Chief Anderson are in concert endorsing the tradition, then there should be no issue. That doesn’t seem to be the case anymore, although the tribe and the school system have opened a dialogue, according to Mullikin’s reporting. It will be interesting to see what comes of those discussions.
But, at the end of the day, if those ACS purports to honor are offended, then who are they actually honoring?
Maybe it’s time to finally yank that band-aid off.
