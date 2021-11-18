I don’t know if this year’s Elwood girls basketball team has a nickname beyond Panthers, but it will certainly have earned one by the time this season has ended.
For those who are unaware, first-year coach Terry Detling is guiding a team of six players into competition.
Yes, you read that correctly. Six players.
One hamstring injury, a couple players in foul trouble or any form of COVID-related contact tracing and a game or maybe the season is over. The odds of winning a game are long, and there is a chance they’ll post zero victories on the scoreboard.
But what these six girls — Hannah McCleery, Yzabelle Ramey, Darica Dickey, Macey Seibel, Hayleigh Christian and Raeghan Wisehart — should win is the respect and admiration for what they are doing, namely giving all-out effort no matter the odds.
I saw a good crowd at Elwood’s Tuesday home game against Lapel, and the fans showed plenty of positive support. I hope this is consistent this season because this team deserves the support of the entire community, not just the immediate families of the players.
If I could paraphrase the fictional words of Norman Dale to these young ladies, I don’t care what the scoreboard says, at the end of the day, in my book you’re going to be winners.
Okay, now it’s complaint time.
Normally when all-conference, all-county or all-state teams are announced, I note them, congratulate the honorees, complain on social media about snubs and move on.
But when I noticed a rather consistent snub among this year’s volleyball honorees, I felt the need to say more.
I mean, if a player doesn’t get all-conference but does get all-county, that’s OK. The voting rules for each are different, and they vary from conference to conference and county to county. Some conferences have first and second teams, some just do all-conference and some include an honorable mention.
If a player is named among any of these groups, it is truly an honor, and I haven’t seen any that have been named I would vocally disagree with. And as someone who puts together 22 All-Area teams each year, I am not going to criticize any organizations for their selections.
But how Alexandria senior libero Carlie Remington has been totally omitted from any mention whatsoever from each of these is beyond my ability to reason.
For those who like numbers, Remington recorded 345 digs this season, tops on her team, second-best among Madison County schools and the fourth highest total in the Central Indiana Conference. She did not have a huge number of service aces, but she did have a serve percentage of 92%.
Remington is a defensive specialist, so she does not play a position where she can dominate at the net with kills or blocks, nor can she pile up assists as she feeds the attackers. Beyond the numbers, she more than passes the “eye test” as well. As long as she is on her feet and has breath in her lungs, there is a chance she will get to a ball, even as it sails well beyond the court of play, and keep the point alive.
And she had a spectacular season less than a year after having her torn ACL surgically repaired last October.
I’m sure the opposing coaches in the conference and the county are aware of her abilities, and there is no conscious effort to deny a qualified player her rightful spot on these teams. If they are restrained by rules about how many players from each team can be nominated or voted upon, then that is what needs to be changed because I’m sure Remington isn’t the only notable snub.
I’m willing to bet hers is the most egregious.
