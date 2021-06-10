As we wrap up the spring sports season this week, it’s not too early to look ahead at some of the new faces that will lead area high school athletes this fall and winter and even into next spring.
In several instances, the daunting task of replacing living legends like Marty Wells, Jimmie Howell and Terry Turner will be part of the job requirement.
Elwood will have several new faces in the athletics department, but a familiar one will be in charge as longtime running coach Brian Williams has taken over as the school’s athletic director following the departure of Wells.
Williams has had a remarkable career coaching cross country and track teams at area high schools as well as at Anderson University and this week named Terry Detling as the new girls basketball coach. Detling takes over for interim coach Dakin Updegraff, who finished the season after the tragic passing of Craig Brunnemer.
Williams will also look to name a new football coach after Terry Riggs left following one season, which included the first win for the Panthers on the gridiron since 2017.
Speaking of football, Frankton will be under new leadership after Bobby Ryan’s four-year run ended last season. Mark Luzadder will take over for an Eagles program seeking its first winning season since Ryan’s first year in 2017. Luzadder was 1-9 in 2012 at New Castle.
Also leaving after four years, Jordan McCaslin is now at Hamilton Southeastern following a 33-14 tenure at Shenandoah. That created an opening for Muncie Central graduate Matt Miller, who will be a head football coach for the first time when the Raiders open the season Aug. 20 against Scecina.
Another familiar face in a familiar place but with a new title, is at Alexandria where Deanna Miller will take over as head coach of the volleyball Tigers. One would be hard pressed to find someone with more volleyball knowledge than Miller.
Several area basketball teams will have new coaches later this year as well.
We’re already looking forward to seeing how Ashley Fouch does at Daleville as the first female to coach boys basketball in the area. She replaces Tyler Stotler, who left for Tri after four years and a 38-51 record.
Tod Windlan brings a wealth of coaching experience and his Madison County roots to Lapel to take over the boys basketball program. The Bulldogs finished 8-16 during a tumultuous 2020-21 campaign, which included the sudden retirement of Howell. Interim coach Justin Coomer will stay on as an assistant to Windlan.
Liberty Christian announced this week Highland graduate and former Daleville assistant Brandon Hanshew will take over as the Lions girls basketball coach. He replaces Mike Carey who has also stepped away from coaching the volleyball team and will focus on assisting Jason Chappell with the boys hoops team.
After four years, 82 wins and two sectional championships, Dameon Wyatt has stepped down as girls basketball coach at Shenandoah. The Raiders have not announced a new hire.
And at Daleville, girls basketball coach Austin Earley will also assume the job of baseball coach for the Broncos next spring. Earley will take over after Turner retired following a tenure that included a pair of Class 1A state championships.
