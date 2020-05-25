Pardon me if I get a little preachy for a moment.
It certainly has not been a typical Memorial Day weekend.
There was no Indy 500, no day baseball and no IHSAA baseball sectional games, and those neighborhood barbecues that we all love to attend are now frowned upon, for the time being.
COVID-19 has changed so much about our lives and taken so much away from us, including loved ones. We aren’t getting ready for tennis regional or softball sectional championship games, and there are no track and field regionals this week.
There are no summer concerts at Deer Creek or Ruoff, or whatever we’re calling it this year. Proms were cancelled, and graduations were drastically altered.
Those are the big things, but the pandemic has changed the way we do the little things. We wear masks and disinfect shopping carts at the grocery store, and we can’t refill our travel mugs at the gas station. Shaking hands and hugging — as well as the sports equivalent, the high-five — are now off limits.
We’ve had to do these things in the name of public health. “Flatten the curve” has become the phrase of the year as we try to beat this awful virus before the death total skyrockets beyond the current estimate of 100,000 Americans lost.
I am concerned that the sacrifices we have made over the last three months will have been for nothing, based on the behavior and cavalier attitudes toward what is going on.
I get it. We’ve been locked in our houses far longer than was ever intended. There are activities that we are used to conducting without a second thought that are simply not possible or advisable right now. Behaviors we have taken for granted all our lives now have the potential to threaten our own health and those we love.
But, the pandemic does not end just because we don’t like staying home. While the virus will decide when this is over, we can help make that happen.
Because the curve has indeed been flattened in most areas, businesses like gyms are reopening as are restaurant dining rooms. Colleges are announcing that classes will convene this fall, and some summer youth sports leagues may resume activities.
I applaud Gov. Eric Holcomb and his plan for a phased reopening of Indiana. That has always been the goal, to reopen the state and the economy.
But it has to be done safely and smartly. Hundreds gathering for a pool party or crowding into stands for a race is neither.
My biggest fear when the plan was unveiled was that many would consider the relaxation of restrictions as a veritable green light to get back to normal. According to at least some of what I’ve seen in person and in reporting, there is evidence that that is indeed happening.
I have read the National Federation of State High School Association guidelines for sports to resume, which were posted on their website last week. They were put together in conjunction with the Sports Medicine Advisory Committee and are too involved and lengthy to list here, but they are absolutely daunting and based on the continued decline in cases.
If you’re reading this, you are similar to me in the sense that you want to see the athletes back on the fields and courts as soon as possible. Sports are a great distraction and necessary for development of values in our young people.
So, I hope we can make it a little easier by continuing our vigilance. Be safe, be smart, and think of others.
Too many have already lost too much, I just hope it wasn’t in vain.
