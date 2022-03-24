I’ll be the first to admit I don’t always understand the politics and the behind-the-doors shenanigans that go along with postseason awards selections. I’m sure many of our decisions along these lines have raised a few eyebrows and disappointed some folks, and that is just going to happen.
Thursday, the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association announced its All-State teams for boys basketball, and there was a pretty solid amount of local representation. Seniors Adonis House (Liberty Christian), Trevion Johnson (Daleville), Harrison Schwinn (Frankton) and Ty Wills (Anderson) were named senior All-State honorable mention, junior Jase Howell (Madison-Grant) was named underclass All-State honorable mention, and Anderson junior Ahmere Carson was named to the Underclass All-State Supreme 15.
All great honors, and all richly deserved.
Whenever we get lists like these, I always jump on Twitter to get the word out and congratulate those kids and their schools on the accomplishment.
This time, I kept pausing before I clicked “submit” because something was missing. There was a name I just could not believe was not included.
Where was Pendleton Heights senior sharpshooter Jamison Dunham?
He had already been selected for IBCA/Hoosier Basketball Magazine’s Top 60 Seniors workout — he was unable to attend — so surely he would be one of the 114 seniors named to some level of All-State.
Well, as Dr. Rumack might have said in the classic comedy Airplane!, “No, Dunham was not named. And don’t call me Shirley.”
He wasn’t alone. There were a total of 15 players named to the Top 60 who were not afforded All-State mention. So I’m sure there are at least 15 kids scratching their heads on this one.
Dunham’s resume, first and foremost, is worthy. He scored 18.3 points per game this season and shot 42% from the 3-point line and 82% at the foul line. He was also in the top two to three players on his team in rebounds, assists and steals.
All that would be impressive enough, but add to that fact he was a known commodity coming into the season and opponents geared up every night to stop him. Just on name recognition alone, opponents wanted to shut down a Dunham.
Yet, he still persevered for the Arabians night in and night out.
Was he snubbed because he had declined the HBB workout invite? If so, that’s a terrible reason and doesn’t look good for the association. Five total players declined to participate, including Joe Reidy of Woodlan and Dayveon Turner of Arsenal Tech who earned all-state mention.
Was it because Pendleton Heights had a losing season?
If that’s the “why,” then it’s another really bad excuse. It is an individual honor, designed to shine a light on the best players, regardless of wins and losses. The tournament is about recognizing the best teams.
Christian Academy of Indiana (12-14), Hamilton Southeastern (9-14) — although that player is C.J. Gunn — and Bethany Christian (11-13) were all represented among the all-state players.
I get these lists are hard to put together and anytime someone is left off, the question becomes “Who do I take off to make room?”
In this case, that isn’t necessary. There are a total of 135 seniors honored — the Supreme 15, Large School All-State, Small School All-State and 90 honorable mentions — just add one.
Dunham deserves it.