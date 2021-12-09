After decades of running what amounts to a billion-dollar cartel while denying its employees an opportunity to profit off of their efforts, the NCAA has proven once again it is woefully out of touch.
NCAA president Mark Emmert delivered one of the all-time worst quotes in the history of sports, which is saying a lot.
“Being a university president is the hardest job in America,” he said.
No, really, he said that.
Remember, this is a man who leads an organization that was dragged kicking and screaming into the Name, Image and Likeness era after saying — with a straight face — student-athletes earning money would go against the NCAA’s fraudulent sense of amateurism. They couldn’t have the athletes doing all the work make money off the billions in television contracts and merchandise and ticket sales.
Now he is so detached from reality he believes sitting in a comfy office and making a six-figure salary at a college campus is the toughest way to earn a living in this country.
Imagine being a combat veteran and hearing that nonsense. As one wounded veteran of the Iraq war said on Twitter, they’re all grateful they weren’t university presidents.
I’m sure every police officer in the country is in lockstep with Emmert’s assertion, particularly since every call they get could be their last.
How about in the middle of a once in a century pandemic saying something like that? I’m trying to imagine what could be going through the minds of frontline medical professionals who have had to face their own mortality on a daily basis on one hand and fighting the ridiculous misinformation that keeps them in this battle far longer than anticipated on the other.
Speaking of working during a pandemic, I’m sure the teachers are 100% on board with Emmert on this. Not only have they had to learn an entirely new way to instruct kids remotely, but history teachers are having to go up against a growing movement to whitewash our country’s past. Or the English teacher who has to figure out a curriculum while small-minded dolts push for more banning of books.
I’m quite certain presiding over that huge money maker is much tougher than working road construction during the summer. I sweat just driving past that steaming asphalt, and that’s while my air conditioner is on.
All of these jobs are far harder, but of course none of them get paid what university presidents get paid.
I’m not saying being a university president is easy. I’m sure there are stressful moments, like figuring out a way to justify spending millions of dollars to buy out coaching contracts while continuing to jack up education costs for the students who have to go into a lifetime of debt just to get an education.
And he forgot about all the student athletes who have done the work to line someone else’s pockets. They have to devote hours every day to athletics and classes, all while trying to maintain their performance and grades to justify the athletic scholarships that can be taken away at any moment and with little justification.
I’m not sure what prompted him to say that, but there really is no context where Emmert’s statement makes any sense.
Especially to all the above named professionals who pay their hard-earned money to consume his product.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.