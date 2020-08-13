Before we delve into my thoughts on the first couple of weeks of fall sports, I have a few fall sports preview housekeeping items to get to.
I hope our readers are enjoying the series of fall previews we’ve been running that will conclude this weekend. They are not in the in-depth form I would normally prefer, but circumstances dictated they be done this way.
Having said that, there were a few inaccuracies that need to be corrected. These occurred for a number of reasons, but the most overriding one is I was not as thorough as I should have been.
First, for Anderson Prep cross country, Dixon Minton was incorrectly listed as having graduated last year. Not only is Minton very much still a part of the Jets' team, he will be looked at this year as one of our top returning area runners.
Also for the Anderson cross country team, a number of runners were listed as returning for the girls team, which was also in error. Sophomore Athena Barnard will be the only athlete competing for the AHS girls team this fall.
My hope for these kids and for all the athletes competing this fall is they will get to experience the joy of the return to competition the way the girls golfers have these first two weeks.
We’ve already seen some great rounds by Macy Beeson of Lapel, Katie Craig of Shenandoah and Grace Wiggins of Pendleton Heights. The Bulldogs look to be as good as the team that made the trip to the state finals last year, Daleville has a legitimate shot at making regional for a third straight year and Frankton and Alexandria could provide an interesting battle for their conference title.
What’s been really fun early is just seeing the smiles on the faces of high school athletes, coaches and parents at the long-awaited return to competition.
While that applies to all participants, it is especially true for those who lost their spring season.
It was gratifying to see Alexandria tennis players like Kelsey Rhoades and Gracyn Hosier, who did not get a chance to repeat their 2018 sectional championship, get back out and compete. Chloe and Kerith Renihan, who also play tennis at Lapel, were able to get back out and swing the golf clubs while their parents walk with them, one parent per player.
That has been fun. It’s been great for all of us to be back out watching and reporting on actual sports events as well.
But there has also been an ominous cloud hanging over these events.
How long will they last?
Nobody knows, but the kids, coaches and parents are very much aware of the question nobody has an answer to.
Some schools have had discussions about having their senior nights early in the season, rather than at their final home game. The Anderson boys soccer team will do so Tuesday at its home opener against Liberty Christian, and I really can’t blame the Indians.
Each person has said, in nearly every conversation I’ve had with them, they are enjoying the moment. They are enjoying today and the season, however long it lasts.
If there is one thing 2020 has taught us, tomorrow is not guaranteed and we have no idea what may be coming down the pike in the next week.
So, like the participants, I will do the same thing. I’ll enjoy today, prepare for tomorrow and respond to whatever next week may bring.
