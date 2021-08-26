My mind has been heavy this week, weighed down by sadness. It is a feeling of melancholy from two very different sources, one I can’t do anything about and another I feel I have a responsibility to help solve.
I spent Monday evening at The Jungle in Alexandria for the volleyball team’s home opener against Muncie Burris.
There was the initial excitement of being back in one of my favorite gyms to watch and report on two ranked teams in action. There were plenty of fans in attendance and a rowdy Tigers student section, which made for an enjoyable environment with lots of fun.
That was overtaken by a simple glance at the Alex bench and the realization of who was not there.
Deanna Miller will be missed by the entire Alexandria community, particularly her biological family as well as her volleyball family.
I am not a part of either family, nor could I be considered a close friend. Deanna and I were acquaintances who shared a love of volleyball. She was someone I reached out to with questions I had about the sport, especially at the local level. I will miss her permanent willingness to share her knowledge with me, and I’ll miss the way she would correct me when I got something wrong, and I’ll miss the smile that so often accompanied those corrections.
Through a text or a later conversation, she was not shy about pointing out if I had a match statistic wrong or if I’d used any volleyball terminology incorrectly. Because of Deanna Miller, I became better at covering the sport and will always strive to continue improving.
I look forward to the Sept. 15 home date with Tipton when Miller will be honored.
Miller was the topic of one of the many conversations I had with Alexandria public address announcer Chip McFerran.
Another was COVID-19, masks and vaccinations.
Several times throughout the evening, McFerran reminded fans wearing masks was required for attendance. It was an announcement that had to be repeated because of the frequency with which the previous declarations were being ignored.
Some gesticulated wildly with their arms, apparently unaware we are in yet another surge of the pandemic due to a variant in the virus that is spreading like wildfire. One man from the Burris section left the gym to retrieve a mask from his car, something we’ve all had to do one time or another. Of course, when he returned he wore it for about two minutes.
I don’t get the ignorance or the anger, and I certainly don’t understand the selfishness it requires to ignore basic public health concerns, even when the kids who want to play are pleading for compliance.
At Lapel matches, a player takes the microphone and makes the announcement. One night when I was there, Makayla Smethers did so, asking fans to wear masks and reminding folks they are the best way to ensure they can continue to play their season.
Once she concluded, there was a deserved round of applause from the fans at delivering her address in a concise and articulate manner.
As I scanned the crowd during their applause, I couldn’t help but notice many of her teammates’ parents were participating with the ovation.
A few — not all — who were clapping were either not wearing their masks or were wearing it in a manner that would only protect their chins.
And that is just sad.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.