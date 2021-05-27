We all have our own set of pet peeves. Whether it’s the sound of someone chewing gum, people who don’t use turn signals, or people who use “should of” instead of “should have,” we all have those little things that get under our skin.
Certainly, I’m not talking about truly evil behavior that should draw our ire in a profane or violent manner — just those little things.
Sports provide plenty of examples as well, and perhaps it is my own frazzled nerves during this crazy week that prompted me to finally visit this topic.
Previously, I’ve expressed my disdain of basketball screams of “over the back,” “three seconds,” and “travel” and how annoying they are. Being obnoxious at officials who are 100 feet closer than the fan is enough to make me shake my head and smile as I Google the best place to buy ear plugs.
I might need those at home as well as, even on television, the use of phrases like “off the bounce” and “score the ball” by announcers cause my skin to crawl a bit.
Spring allows for plenty of opportunities to point out the misuse of certain phrases that drive some of us batty.
First off, a team does not play in “sectionals,” it plays in a sectional. There are multiple sectionals in the state, but each team participates in just one. The same goes for “regional” vs. “regionals.”
Nobody says their team is going to “semistates” or “states,” do they?
Specific to baseball and softball, the use of the term “walk-off” has gotten out of hand.
There are several criteria for an actual walk-off to occur, and none of them involve a game ending in a 10-run rule.
First, it has to be in the home half of the final inning of a game that was tied or the visitors were leading. If a player for the home team scores the winning run, then it is a walk-off winner. It can be a single, double, triple, home run, walk, hit by pitch, a balk or an error.
If a player drives home a run that makes the score 13-3 in the bottom of the fifth, that is not a walk-off but a game-ending play. The two achievements are not the same, and the drama and clutch nature of what Kenzi Cornwell did for Elwood in the first round of the Frankton softball sectional is cheapened or diminished by equating it to the final run of a 10-0 blowout.
Another one that comes up more frequently in the spring than in other seasons is when weather causes a game or match to not be played.
If a game is unable to be played but will be rescheduled, then it has been postponed. If it will not be rescheduled, then it is canceled. If the game has already started but will be finished at a later date due to a weather-related interruption, then it is suspended.
There are more, but that will do for now. And don’t forget to use those blinkers on your way to the game. The blood pressure you save could be my own.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.