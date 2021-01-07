The Madison County basketball tournament is always one of my favorite weeks of the year.
After watching the despicable events play out in our nation’s capital Wednesday afternoon, I was especially glad to have a few hours to watch and report on a pair of exciting boys basketball games at Lapel High School that evening.
This was a time when sports did what so many believe is its sole purpose, which is to provide an escape and a respite from the darkness of reality. The games have allowed us to forget about the coronavirus pandemic for a couple hours at a time and, on this particular day, the increasing political ugliness that is consuming our country and many of the good people who live here more and more every day.
I wasn’t sure I’d be able to do it.
By the time I left for Lapel shortly before 5 p.m., I was feeling physically sick to my stomach from watching news coverage of the sedition, treason and terrorism taking place in Washington, D.C. These were scenes I never thought I’d live to see happen in this country I love so much.
Thank goodness for the boys of Frankton, Pendleton Heights, Lapel and Liberty Christian. For about five hours, I enjoyed watching these fellas play hard and battle for an opportunity to compete in Friday evening’s championship game.
The Arabians topped the Eagles, and the Lions upended the Bulldogs. Both were five-point games. Both were entertaining, and if we were to gather the teams for rematches, the results may have been reversed.
It was great to sit next to Rick Teverbaugh during the games and compare notes and talk about what we saw. We don’t get the opportunity to be at the same event very often, so that was fun.
I finally got to meet first-year PH coach Adam Ballard. After several phone conversations and email communication, it was nice to finally speak face to face.
After the LC win over Lapel, I interviewed star junior Christian Nunn, who had just led his team into the finals for the first time. He has fond memories of watching his brother, Franklin, and cousin, Chris, win the county title in 2015 and the Class 1A state championship for Franklin the following year. Now, he’s looking for his own bit of school history.
“With the style of play that they played, they were our idols. We look up to them so we can play just like them,” Nunn said. “We finally have a team that come out here and do it. This is like bragging rights for me. I can go to the Thanksgiving dinner and tell my brother, ‘Hey, I’m good for one, too.’”
I picked on LC coach Jason Chappell a bit, as he spoke with my friend Zack Johnson on WHBU radio first. I told him he was “big-timing” me when he came down to share his thoughts with me.
There were smiles, there was laughter and there was marveling at the play of the four teams.
Then we all had to leave the gym and return to the ugly reality of what had happened earlier in the day and the aftermath that is sure to stretch on for days and weeks ahead.
So, like many who are able to attend sporting events, I’ll be looking for that escape, a chance to forget, even for just a few hours.
And these kids never let us down.
