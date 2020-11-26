This year has been something else.
Between a global pandemic, a long overdue national awakening on racial injustice and a political climate more divisive than anything this country has seen in 160 years, 2020 has been the most trying of years for all of us, sparing nobody.
We have experienced stress and loss on so many levels it can be hard to remember our many blessings and that there are a great many things to be grateful for.
That is what Thanksgiving is for. No matter what else has happened, no matter what we’ve lost during any given year, we can sit down with loved ones, share a meal and give thanks for what we do have.
But even that is different this year.
I’ve always spent this, my favorite of holidays, with my grandparents and parents. Good food and (sometimes) good football were the staples of the day.
My grandparents have all passed on, but I’m very fortunate to still have my parents. But this year, I was not able to spend Thanksgiving with them because of COVID-19 concerns. This job I love requires that I work with the public in arenas where mandatory safety protocols are followed occasionally. I do not want to unwittingly carry the virus to my parents — both in their 70s now — including my mother, who is a cancer survivor.
My wife and I did the sensible thing and stayed home instead, watching some movies and football, enjoying our simple meals together and participating in a family-wide Zoom call with my parents and my daughter.
My daughter is a school teacher and also is concerned about catching the virus from her students and bringing it to her own parents.
We could not enjoy each other’s company in person this year, but I am so grateful my family is healthy and we were able to connect regardless, even at a distance.
It reminded me I have a great deal to be thankful for.
As always, I am thankful for my family, who support me in everything I do.
I am grateful for the athletes it is my good fortune to watch compete and on whom I get to report. Win or lose, championship or not, their efforts are appreciated by me.
I am forever indebted to the coaches of the area, both past and present, who have been welcoming and accommodating to me and my oft-poorly worded questions following their games. Whether it follows a win or a loss, almost all have faced postgame questions with equal grace.
And in this particular moment, we are all beholden to the many men and women who have made it possible for the sports we love to continue despite the hardships and obstacles that go with life during a pandemic. This list would include, but is not limited to, the school administrators, teachers, custodial staff, trainers and bus drivers.
They have weathered a daunting task, which includes keeping student-athletes and coaches healthy despite dealing with a novel virus that results in ever-changing information and safety protocols.
I don’t know what the last handful of weeks in 2020 will bring us, nor do I have any clue about what 2021 has in store.
But right now, in terms of high school sports, that is what I am thankful for.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.