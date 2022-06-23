I knew I had skipped a few weeks of column writing but had no idea it had been nearly two months since my words last appeared beneath my ugly mug.
It was quite a couple months.
Due to the extraordinarily successful spring postseason, I had to reserve my hours each week and did not want to spare any hours toward the column, feeling that was a much lower priority than the teams and individuals marching through the IHSAA playoffs.
Then, as the postseason wound down, all energy and efforts on our part were devoted to preparing for the fifth annual THB Sports Awards, which were returning to the Paramount Theater for the first in-person ceremony after two pandemic-induced virtual shows.
And, as much as we enjoyed announcing the winners from the last two years through our Facebook page, handing out trophies and acknowledging the best of the year in the area in person was so much better.
The entire night was fantastic for many, many reasons, and I have a few highlights I’ll remember clearly.
The first was before the show started when I made my way from the theater lobby to the backstage area to prepare for the show. I was floored when I scanned the audience and realized how many people were there. We haven’t counted the exact number of attendees for any of the shows, but I have little doubt this was the biggest crowd we’ve had yet. I was reminded of the first show when we wondered aloud — as we unlocked the doors — if anyone would ever show up.
You did, and for that we are forever appreciative.
Another came from the Pendleton Heights softball team. The group arrived together, first crowding together for a team photo in the lobby before occupying a large seating section on one side of the stage and sending coach Rob Davis to the concessions stand for multiple popcorn runs. Throughout the evening, whenever a team member — or any PH athlete, for that matter — was introduced and brought onstage, the players cheered wildly and loudly. Although there were others, the Arabians softball team was the largest source of energy and excitement throughout the evening. It was the same fun attitude they had shown on the diamond night in and night out.
Another was the fantastic performance of Lilly Bremer, the adopted daughter of George and Heather Bremer. She was a wonderful assistant onstage, delivering medals, envelopes and trophies to emcee Zack Johnson, George, and myself and handled herself with poise. She was the star of the show.
Many thanks to all of the staff at The Herald Bulletin — including editor Scott Underwood, publisher Robyn McCloskey — who helped make this year’s event a great success. We expressed gratitude that night — but let me say it again here — for our freelance writers Mike Battreall, Thomas Butler-Guerrero, Phil Beebe and Zachary Barnett who helped make our area coverage the best it can be. Our photographers John Cleary, David Humphrey, Bob Hickey, Don Knight and Butler-Guerrero helped bring our stories and this show to life.
And, finally, thanks to Heather Bremer for returning for her role as the ringmaster. Make no mistake, she is the one who makes this show go. The show is her brainchild, and she deserves all the credit.
And we’re already looking forward to next year. In fact, less than an hour after the show ended, we’d already kicked around a couple ideas to improve the show.
Can’t wait.