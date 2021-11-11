This week has been an exciting time for high school athletes across the country as they sign their college letters of intent.
While there are certainly some cringe-worthy moments that go along with this event, it’s always a lot of fun to watch these kids say a symbolic goodbye to their high school days and take the next step in their athletic careers.
What do I mean by cringe-worthy? There are a couple of examples, and they are pretty rare and typically apply only to the big time five-star athletes who are signing with national programs.
For the first, having a TV crew there just makes it weird to begin with. I never understood the whole charade of having to put five or six hats from various colleges under consideration on the table in front of the athlete. I’m not sure where this started, but I’m certain it was some television producer who came up with that one. Without all the drama of having the kid wave his hands over the hats before snatching up the lucky winner and placing it on his head as the announcement, there probably wouldn’t be much interest in just watching a kid write his name on a piece of paper.
I think I remember one who picked up each hat once before finally grabbing the final choice.
That’s drama worthy of a season-ending cliffhanger.
The second comes from the small-minded individuals who feel the need to sound off their resentment when a kid chooses a different college than the “fan” would prefer. And it’s one thing to just spout off privately or on social media — neither of which makes any sense anyway — but it’s quite another to be so outraged by something that has nothing to do with them they need to send hate messages or threats to the athlete.
As ridiculous as it sounds, it has happened many, many times, and anyone who behaves in that fashion really needs to re-examine their own lives.
It should be a time when all fans, regardless of your college loyalties, celebrate each of these kids and their realization of the dream of playing college athletics.
I haven’t seen all of the area signings yet, but Pendleton Heights publicized numerous commitments among their athletes Thursday.
Two softball stars are headed to the Division I level as Kieli Ryan will be headed to Butler to play for former Arabians and Shenandoah coach Scott Hall, and Brynn Libler will join Kent State in the Mid-American Conference. Khloee Gregory also signed to play at Huntington.
Two of last year’s THB Sports Athletes of the Year followed through on their earlier verbal commitments. Avery Ross will play volleyball at Oakland University in Michigan while Grace McKinney will continue her swimming career at Depauw.
I congratulate all of these kids on taking the next step and wish them all the best in those future endeavors.
And that goes for every kid everywhere making their decision, regardless of where they may be headed.
