It certainly is a most exciting time to be a basketball fan in the state of Indiana, especially with the Madison County area’s portion of Hoosier Hysteria.
The Frankton girls have been getting the lion’s share of the attention — and deservedly so — as they have made their second run in three years to the Class 2A state championship game Saturday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. And we certainly wish the Eagles the best of luck against Forest Park.
On the heels of that title tilt, the boys tournament will begin as area teams hope to duplicate what the Frankton girls have done and spend the next several weeks going after their dream of being the last team standing.
While we also wish all the boys teams good fortune as they begin their postseason journey, there are several storylines that stand out as we begin our coverage next week.
At the top of the list has to be the Madison County and North Central Conference champion Anderson Indians, who are seeking their 52nd sectional crown and their first since 2009.
It won’t be easy for the 10th-ranked Tribe. They’ll have to beat Greenfield-Central on Wednesday on the Cougars' home court before possibly facing seventh-ranked Mount Vernon in Friday’s semifinal. And, if it passes those tests, Anderson’s newly minted top-10 status will be on the line against either a solid New Palestine team or the Richmond Red Devils, who nearly upended the Indians earlier this month.
Two other interesting plotlines will play out at Wes-Del in the 1A sectional, beginning Tuesday.
Ashley Fouch has already clinched a winning season in her initial campaign coaching the Daleville boys team. Now she stands three wins away from doing what she did in 2020 with the Broncos' girls team and winning a sectional title. Daleville isn’t a particularly deep team, but its starting five is as good as anyone in the area.
The Sectional 55 favorite — according to computer rankings — is Liberty Christian, and the Lions are the opposite of Daleville in terms of depth. Coach Jason Chappell routinely plays 10 to 11 players on a nightly basis, and they don’t lose much when the bench players check in. LC is looking to return to regional for the first time since 2017 when the Lions won the last of six straight sectional titles.
Head over to Sectional 40 at Alexandria and one of the toughest brackets in the state.
From out of the area, Monroe Central (No. 1) and Wapahani (No. 7) are highly ranked and considered the favorites to head to the Lapel regional.
Frankton opens against the Raiders on Wednesday night in a rematch of a game the Eagles won earlier this season. Coach Brent Brobston and Frankton always seem to be playing their best at this time of the year and cannot be counted out of moving on, even though they’ll have the toughest road to get there. With a win over Wapahani, it’s likely the Eagles would then face the Golden Bears in the semifinal.
On the other side of the bracket, Lapel sits at 11-11 and is also playing its best ball heading into the tournament. First-year Bulldogs coach Tod Windlan’s team had a decent draw and could be playing for a sectional title when next Saturday rolls around. It could be considered a darkhorse team to move on.
At Sectional 39, Madison-Grant will be favored to advance to the title game, where it will likely meet the host Tipton Blue Devils. A team that can shoot the 3-point shot as well as the Argylls do can not be counted out of any contest and is definitely a candidate to win its first sectional since 2017.
The odds are against Shenandoah to win its sixth straight sectional, being held at Hagerstown. The Raiders open with a tough Northeastern team Tuesday, but with David McCollough coaching, they have been better than many assumed and will not give up that streak without a fight.
