Statistics are such a big part of sports.
They tell us how well a player shoots a basketball, how fast a swimmer can complete the 200 freestyle, and how many yards a running back averages every time they carry the football. These numbers help us analyze who the top performers are and can be adjusted so we can compare athletes from different eras.
Some are very straightforward. If a player shoots 66% at the free-throw line, we know they make two out of every three attempts.
Some are goofy. None of us understand quarterback rating, other than the higher the number the better the signal caller.
The accuracy of the numbers becomes more apparent with a larger sample size. If two players are hitting .333, but one has batted three times while the other has stepped to the plate 150 times, we cannot assume the two are equally talented.
While stats tell us so much about our favorite sports, they hardly tell the whole story.
Athletes just don’t show up for games with the ability to shoot 50% from 3-point range, strike out 10 batters per nine innings or run a four-minute mile. They gain these abilities through hard work and immeasurable hours of practice and monotonous repetition.
Sure, there is a certain amount of luck involved in sports. If a player throws in a three-quarter heave at the buzzer, it aids their 3-point and field goal percentages.
But some statistics are all about luck, something I can now speak to from first-hand experience.
Tuesday evening, Dec. 22, after I attended Madison-Grant’s sixth straight win to start the season, I noticed I had broken out in a rather annoying rash that caused me to itch from neck to toe.
At first, I worried I was suffering an allergic reaction to something. So I took a shower, hoping to wash whatever it was off, but that did not work. I jumped on Google and discovered a hive-like rash showed up as a symptom in 10% of COVID-19 cases. That seemed like a rather slim chance, but out of an abundance of caution, I went to the Madison County Health Department to get a test the morning of Dec. 23 and got the news of a positive result on the morning of Dec. 24.
Merry Christmas to me, right?
I have been very fortunate over the last week or so. The symptoms have been mild. In fact, that rash — which I had never heard reported as a symptom — was the worst I’ve felt, and it went away after a couple days.
Many others have not been as lucky as I. Over 300,000 have died while many millions have survived but suffered greatly in the process.
So those numbers we have seen on our TV screens, in the newspapers or on the CDC website have just been statistics that really reflect luck. COVID-19 affects everyone who is infected differently. Some who have been younger and more healthy than I have sadly succumbed.
Unlike the athletes I cover, my experience has been all about luck.
Yes, I have frequently lobbied everyone to wear masks — something I will continue to do — and I always wear one myself. I don’t know how I caught this virus. Perhaps when I removed my mask to take a drink or munch some popcorn at a game, or maybe the wrong person stood too close to me in line at the gas station or Walmart.
Bad luck made me one of 19.8 million Americans who have been infected this year.
Good luck has prevented me from being one of the 343,000 Americans who have died as a result.
Yes, some stats are all about luck.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.