Here we go again.
I’m beginning to resemble the popular meme featuring Bernie Sanders, only I’m crazy mad enough about this that Larry David’s exaggerated impersonation of the senator would be more appropriate.
I am once again standing in front of the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association asking them what the hell is going on.
I mean, did Madison County do something to offend these people?
Last year, I took issue with Tyra Ford being left off the Indiana Girls All-Stars and just a couple weeks ago, I couldn’t make sense of Jamison Dunham being invited to the Seniors Top 60 workout but not being one of 135 seniors honored as All-State or honorable mention.
Now it is Anderson junior Ahmere Carson who has been the victim of a rather ridiculous snub by the IBCA.
Let’s back up a bit.
When the IBCA issued those All-State honors, Carson was included in its Underclass Supreme 15. In other words, the organization stated the junior guard who averaged 20 points and five assists and led the state in steals was one of the 15 best underclass boys basketball players in the entire state of Indiana.
Then, two weeks later, the same organization names its junior all-stars -- a total of 18 players who will play against the Kentucky juniors as well as the Indiana All-Star team.
Obviously, when putting together the best 18 juniors, the IBCA would take the Supreme 15 — remember them, the best 15 in the state — add three more great players and be ready to go.
Except, it didn’t. Only 14 of the Supreme 15 were named Junior All-Stars.
Carson was the only one left off.
When I got the email Wednesday morning, my head cocked sideways while reading through it just like my dog’s does when she hears a squeaky noise.
I reached out to Anderson coach Donnie Bowling to make sure my eyes weren’t deceiving me and to ask if he could help make sense of this lunacy.
I could sense his outrage through his text messages and through a later phone call.
He had already been on the phone for several hours questioning the IBCA as well as other coaches about the oversight.
While he was given an explanation, the reasoning only seemed to make it worse.
This year — for the first time — the committee that voted on All-State was not the same as the group that decided on the All-Stars. Prior to this year, the Supreme 15 had always been included.
One of the statements made by one of the coaches was, “I didn’t see him play,” while another said “looks like we missed this one.”
Gee, you think?
At the very least, seeing his name on the Supreme 15 list should have given that coach a reason to log on to his Hudl account and look up some video.
According to Bowling, Carson took the news of the snub in stride and is planning to show everyone what a big mistake this was.
Later in the day, Bowling put out a tweet saying Anderson had openings on its 2022-23 schedule and was looking for matchups with any team that had a junior included on the All-Stars this year.
Whether any of those schools answer that challenge remains to be seen, but one thing is certain.
The Ahmere Carson Revenge Tour is going to be something to see.