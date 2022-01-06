While journalism is my profession, one I will defend vigorously whenever it comes under attack, there are times when I have to take issue with journalists when I feel they are way off base.
First off is Hub Arkush, editor of Chicagofootball.com and publisher of Pro Football Weekly and a sideline reporter for Westwood One since 2006.
Arkush holds one of 50 Associated Press votes for the National Football League’s Most Valuable Player award and this week revealed he will not vote for Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Certainly, Arkush is free to vote for whoever he likes for the award, and if he feels Rodgers is not worthy, he can cast his ballot for Jonathon Taylor, Tom Brady, Cooper Kupp or whichever player he believes is most deserving.
The problem for me is he is not withholding a vote for Rodgers because of his play on the field but rather because of his decisions off the field.
Look, I have documented my own issues with Rodgers, particularly with his aiding with the spreading COVID vaccine misinformation. Many — including myself — found his appearance on Pat McAfee’s show and his embrace of Joe Rogan instead of actual science and medicine to be reprehensible.
Maybe Rodgers is a “bad guy” or a “jerk,” two of the reasons Arkush cited for ruling out the Packers quarterback. I wouldn’t know.
But none of the above is a reason to not vote for Rodgers as MVP. It is an award that should be solely based on a player’s on-the-field performance and value to the team, not on what a player does or says off the field.
Arkush tried to walk back his statement and failed miserably, basically saying he doesn’t regret what he said but rather that he expressed it publicly. I question whether he should still be given a vote.
And another is Jason Whitlock.
Whitlock is no stranger to controversy. Among his notorious takes include homophobic stances and comparing trans individuals to satanists. He is who he is, and he has embraced being a firebrand as he now writes for the conservative website The Blaze, never backing away from his urge to say the most outrageous things.
This week, he attacked ESPN football analyst Mina Kimes after she shared a hateful and demeaning email she had received concerning her coverage.
Receiving hate mail or disparaging comments on social media is nothing new for sports writers. We all get them. But when you’re a woman, these messages always seem to bring an extra level of venom.
We usually don’t share them, but Kimes decided to go public in an effort to let female sports reporters without her large and growing platform know they aren’t alone.
Whitlock, doing what he does, took it upon himself to worm his way into the situation, not by taking issue with the writer of the message but rather with the recipient. He labeled Kimes as someone utilizing Twitter to “play the victim” in an effort to force networks to promote her to positions she “does not deserve.”
Kimes does not need to do that. She is one of the most talented and engaging analysts for any sport, and her abilities will take her as far as she wants to go.
For Whitlock, that used to be the case. It was his talent for writing that drew attention.
Now he is just gets it by being outrageous.
At a time when our profession is under attack rhetorically, we have to do better, and it starts with these two guys.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.