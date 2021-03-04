I don’t think I get enough emails from readers to warrant any sort of regular “mail bag” type of feature, but a couple have come through my inbox in recent weeks that do warrant some attention.
I’ll start with the most recent entry, a gentleman who shall remain nameless suggested I write an article about “why the Shenandoah coach ran up the score like he did against Union.”
He is referring to last week’s Raiders 115-15 win over the Rockets.
Certainly, it is a score and a final margin that got some attention and raised some eyebrows. It was pretty close to the John Harrell site's prediction of 105-11. But there are some problems with the assumption this was without class by coach Dave McCollough and his team as was insinuated in the email, which also makes the mistaken assertion the Shenandoah starters played the entire game.
They did play three quarters — I’ll address the reasoning for that in a moment — but McCollough was freely substituting throughout and quit pressing far earlier than he would under normal circumstances.
The problem with this game is in its timing. It is a Mid-Eastern Conference game, so it has to be played. But it was also coming on the eve of the de facto conference championship game with Wapahani and just a week prior to the opening of sectional play.
If this game were played during the first week of the season, maybe the starters just play the first half.
Any coach wants his team to be sharp come the postseason, especially a team with the postseason aspirations of this Raiders group which entered the tournament ranked second in Class 2A. How is that end served by just having their guards stand out by the center court line for minutes at a time just to avoid embarrassing an opponent? Or having the starters play only one quarter? Or a half?
The Raiders fans who paid money to attend or livestream the game would have felt shortchanged by a game like that.
Also, the reigning area player of the year took a grand total of two shots in a game in which he could have scored 30 or 40 points on his own. Instead, Andrew Bennett got his teammates involved by handing out 18 assists.
It’s a no-win situation for McCollough. If he lets the team play all-out, some will say he is running up the score.
In reality, if he pulls back on the reins at this time of year, he’s failing his team. I don’t fault him or his team for that game in any way. Sometimes a team is just that much better than their opponent.
The second message I received was from Mollie Stephenson, who is the assistant coach for a Lapel Middle School swim team I did not know existed.
With only four schools in the area — Anderson, Elwood, Liberty Christian and Pendleton Heights — fielding regular teams each year, it is great news to hear the sport is possibly taking root elsewhere.
It came as little surprise to me Stephenson shared with me the help being provided to the program by Elwood coach Mindy Kelly along with the administrations of both schools. The Panthers have recently welcomed swimmers from other schools, including Alexandria and Frankton, to compete with them at meets, and Kelly has always welcomed them to her pool as her own.
Stephenson said the Bulldogs have formed a team of 15 students, most of whom have never swam competitively before, and they compete alongside the Elwood team.
This is great news for the growth of the sport in the area.
As Stephenson said in her email, “At a time when the world seems so very grim and negative, I believe this is a bright spot and one that our communities should know about.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.