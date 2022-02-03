During the postseason — and at all times during the sports year, really — we spend most of our time celebrating the winners, the championships and the stellar performances under pressure. And rightfully so. They are all deserving of the attention.
At a time of year when tunnel vision, focused solely on those who are succeeding, is omnipresent, we sometimes lose track of what makes sports so great.
And I’m as guilty as anyone.
Such was the case earlier this week when Elwood lost to Lapel in the first round of the Class 2A girls basketball Sectional 40.
The Panthers' program has not won a sectional game since 2017 and has now lost 31 games in a row. Lapel is a very good team that had beaten the Panthers twice this season, so the result was not a surprise nor is it the compelling part of the story.
To me it was the fact Elwood made it through the season with just six players. Tuesday, one player was out sick, so the five available Panthers had to play all 32 minutes.
And that is what those girls — Darica Dickey, Yzabelle Ramey, Macey Seibel, Hannah McCleery, Hayleigh Christian and Raeghan Wisehart — have had to do all year just to be able to play.
Imagine what those girls went through just to complete the season.
Practices were challenging. Coach Terry Detling said there were times they only had three or four girls due to COVID-19.
All year, they were two injuries, illnesses or contact tracings away from being unable to play.
Only two players — McCleery and Ramey — had any varsity experience prior to this season, with McCleery the only senior and the one player with extensive previous varsity minutes.
I spoke with McCleery after Tuesday’s game to get her thoughts on her just completed senior season, which I’m sure did not go as she had always hoped. I know how important basketball is to Elwood’s Elite 11 representative, so I half expected to hear how disappointed she was in the season.
Instead, I heard a young lady eloquently explain how proud she was of what the team had done and how important her teammates were to her.
“We’re basically a family and were around each other every day,” McCleery said. “We texted each other every day to make sure we were all right. It’s not always about basketball. Friendships are always learned from the game, and I learned a lot about how to carry myself.”
That seems like what it should be all about.
I only saw Elwood play a few times this season, and the results were similar to what happened Tuesday.
Not the final outcome, but the effort the girls put forth. Not once, no matter the deficit on the scoreboard, did they ever quit on Detling. Despite the insurmountable odds they faced on a nightly basis, the Elwood girls basketball team never stopped hustling on the court, trying to the best of its ability to play the game or being there for each other.
There were frustrations along the way, along with the disappointment they couldn’t find that one scoreboard victory during the season.
But these girls faced adversity head-on and never flinched.
When all is said and done, those six young ladies will be stronger people for what they accomplished this season. What could ever scare them after getting through the 2021-22 season?
