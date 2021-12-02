As many of my readers know, I am still very new to covering high school sports in the area — or anywhere for that matter — and, while I try to keep on top of current events, I’m always keen to learn more about the rich history of the Madison County area.
When it was announced earlier this week Alexandria’s legendary basketball coach Garth Cone would finally be taking his rightful place among the immortals of the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame, I was afforded another opportunity to educate myself.
I knew a little something about Cone, who passed away far too young in 2010 which was about five years before I got my start in sports.
I knew he was synonymous with Alexandria after having won over 400 games as boys basketball coach — all with the Tigers — including a Class 2A state championship. The court in Alexandria’s Jungle bears his name, a fitting memorial to someone who meant so much to the school and accomplished so much for it.
And I know any time his name is mentioned, it is said with reverence. Nobody I’ve spoken with who knew Cone ever has anything to say about him that is not complimentary. He is truly beloved and always will be.
I enjoyed learning about Cone this week and could only do so by speaking with a few people who knew him best.
I did not know he frequently enjoyed sitting on his porch with a glass of sweet tea. I also found out he never passed on an opportunity to go joy riding with his former player and protégé Marty Carroll in Carroll’s four-wheel drive truck if there was a snow day.
He championed reading programs for students. If the kids read a certain amount, they could get free tickets to watch the Tigers take the court. Cone was helping develop young minds as well as building the culture of love for Alexandria basketball.
Frankton coach Brent Brobston told me a great story about how Cone had helped open the basketball courts at the 4-H Fairgrounds in Alexandria. The two courts were available and all were welcome to play, no matter what school they played for. Players from Alexandria, Anderson, Elwood, Frankton and elsewhere would show up for games that could last from sunup to sundown, with 30 to 40 kids at a time taking part.
Former Lapel coach Jimmie Howell remembered, when coaches began moving away from wearing a jacket and tie to the games, out came the loud sweaters for Cone. The one he wore the night his team won the 2A state championship in 1998 looks like a mix of Argyll and Southwestern Native American prints. It is truly glorious.
Those Tigers teams were known for their pressure defense, a staple of the Cone system. But they also had a reputation as teams that would never quit, no matter the score or the time left on the clock. As Howell told me, that was part of the team taking on the personality of its coach.
And what greater compliment can you give a coach?
So, congratulations to Coach Cone, his wife Cinda, the Cone family and the community of Alexandria on this long awaited and overdue honor.
And thanks to those who continue to take time to educate me on the area’s history.
Contact Rob Hunt at rob.hunt@heraldbulletin.com or 765-640-4886.
