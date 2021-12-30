Turning the page from one year to the next means many things, but first and foremost in Madison County, it brings about the reality the county basketball tournaments are upon us.
Friday night, I will literally turn that page from December’s frozen waterfall to January’s desert landscape filled with cacti — yes, I still use a paper calendar — and I’ll immediately get excited for one of my favorite weeks of the year.
With one exception, it all starts Monday with boys and girls doubleheaders. The bracket has Anderson Prep at Alexandria and Lapel at Elwood while Pendleton Heights travels to Anderson and Frankton visits Liberty Christian. The girls play at 6 p.m. with the boys games to follow.
The boys semifinals will be Wednesday at the winner of the APA versus Alexandria game while the girls tournament resumes Thursday at Pendleton Heights after Anderson was forced to cancel the girls game due to COVID.
The losers of those games will host the consolation bracket, and the boys championship and third-place game will be played Friday and the girls title will be decided Saturday. All sessions start at 6 p.m.
Monday's first-round Pendleton Heights versus Anderson boys game will be played at 6 p.m.
This year’s blind draw has produced some interesting matchups, some early and some later.
If you listened to this week’s Not 4 Print podcast with me, George Bremer and Zack Johnson, some of this may seem familiar.
On paper, the girls first-round games seem to be mismatches. But that could yield some fantastic semifinal and consolation games this week.
I would expect Alexandria, Lapel and Frankton to join Pendleton Heights in emerging from the girls first-round games and make for an outstanding pair of rematches as semifinals Thursday. The Bulldogs edged the Tigers earlier this season on a Deannaya Haseman 3-point basket at the buzzer, and while the Arabians routed the Eagles in the first meeting, I would expect a better game the second time around.
Too many players in quarantine is a disappointing way for the four-time champion Lady Tribe's reign to come to an end.
Even the consolation bracket games should be even matchups with the Jets facing the Panthers and the Indians taking on the Lions.
On the boys side, Lapel and Alexandria will be favored on one half of the bracket while the bottom half features a pair of toss-ups. Anderson handled PH in the season opener, but the Arabians have been playing better of late, and Jamison Dunham is heating up.
The Frankton and Liberty Christian game features two coaches who have won both county and state titles before and could be the most evenly matched first-round pairing.
Trying to predict the outcomes for the week is tough for the usual reasons but also because of COVID-19 and the emerging Omicron variant. One never knows who might be missing from a given team’s lineup on any given day or even if there are further cancellations in the offing.
It’s also stupid because, no matter who I pick for the week, someone will be upset.
Well, I didn’t pick this profession because it’s easy or because I’m the sharpest tool in the shed, so here goes.
Provided all teams are at full strength — a rather large assumption — there is no question in my mind the most talented teams in the field are the Pendleton Heights girls and the Anderson boys, and those would be my picks to win titles this week.
Just to hedge my bets, I’ll also pick a couple “wild cards,” teams that on the surface aren’t considered favorites by most but could potentially surprise us this week. I’ll take the Liberty Christian boys and the Lapel girls in this instance.
Anyway, have a Happy New Year, and let’s all enjoy a great week of hoops.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.