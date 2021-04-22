Just because there were few surprises during Madison County championship week doesn’t mean there wasn’t plenty of excitement.
It was a shock to nobody Pendleton Heights won another softball title, its fourth in a row. As documented in this space a week ago, how the Arabians are winning makes it different as they blasted three more home runs in the championship game win over Frankton. With that offense and outstanding pitching from Ryann Norris — a highly effective if not dominant starter — the Arabians bested previously unbeaten Alexandria and Frankton in the final two games by a combined 21-2 score.
As expected, the Arabians also swept the track-and-field championships by convincing scores in both the boys and girls competitions. In the discus, PH’s Andrew Harvey has established himself as one of the favorites to be in the mix for the state championship as his throw at county bested his own school record set earlier this season. He currently has a 5-foot edge in distance on the nearest competitor, according to Athletic.net.
The surprise at that competition had to be the performance of Madison-Grant’s girls team, which placed a strong second despite being vastly outnumbered by other teams. M-G’s Emma Ewer won three events and joined Harvey — who also won the shot put — as John McCord Memorial Award winners as the top performers of the meet.
M-G coach T.J. Herniak tells me Ewer’s accomplishment is made even more special because just a year ago injuries forced her to give up gymnastics and were threatening the future of her athletic career overall.
The one team to emerge from the week unbeaten was the Alexandria girls tennis team, which won its fourth county title in five tournaments — not in five years as the story had said. The Tigers won four matches in straight sets, including an impressive 6-1, 6-1 win at No. 1 singles for Reiley Hiser, over the Frankton Eagles.
The biggest battle of that day came in the one point the Eagles earned. Abby Hartley of Frankton and Kelsey Rhoades of Alex battled to a third set, and neither would give in. Despite the knowledge the team competition had been decided, two of the nicest kids you could ever meet were battling tooth and nail to add a point for their team. There were long rallies and long points — Alex coach Matt DeVault estimated Hartley had the serve for 20 minutes straight at one point — and the Frankton senior eventually pulled out the win.
The biggest surprise of the week came in the final championship to be contested, the Nick Muller title game between the upstart Madison-Grant Argylls and the unbeaten Anderson Indians.
As our headline so aptly stated, it was an “Amazin’” night for the Argylls.
After a big first inning gave M-G the early lead, Anderson tied the game and seemed to have momentum. But the Argylls took the momentum back and held on late for what has to be the biggest upset in the tournament’s history.
It wasn’t an accident. M-G got a gusty starting pitching performance from Nick Evans, clutch hitting with runners in scoring position and timely defense to knock off an outstanding Indians ballclub.
Most of the teams mentioned above are harboring high postseason hopes as well, and maybe that’s the topic for next week.
Congratulations to all the county competitors. It was a fun and exciting week.
