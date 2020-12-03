Congratulations go out this week to Alexandria senior Reece VanBlair for becoming the latest addition to the area’s 1,000-point club.
She accomplished the milestone when she scored 21 points in the Tigers' victory at Indiana School for the Deaf on Monday evening.
VanBlair is a big part of an outstanding senior class for area girls basketball players. She is the fourth local senior to reach the milestone, a club that should eventually include a total of six Class of 2021 members.
Consider the accomplishments of this group.
Tyra Ford of Anderson is a three-time Madison County champion, two-time THB Sports Girls Basketball Athlete of the Year, and has scored over 1,500 points. With a full season, she will certainly overtake Dana Wilkerson’s total of 1,692 as the Indians' all-time leading scorer and will secure a spot high in the area’s overall top 10 — boys or girls. She will play at IUPUI next season.
Kathryn Perry is closing in on the 1,500-point mark and has already secured her spot as Shenandoah’s all-time scorer. Perry is a three-time first team All-THB Sports guard who is also one of the best on-the-ball defenders around.
The Raiders are in the enviable position of having not one but two members of this exclusive group as Erikka Hill also reached the milestone last season in sectional. Hill has also secured over 1,000 rebounds as well as 1,000 kills in volleyball and was the 2019 state shot put champion. Hill and Perry combined to lead Shenandoah to a 2020 sectional title and a berth in the regional championship. They will likely finish their careers 1-2 in the school in scoring. It’s been fun watching a dynamic duo that takes turns as Batman and Robin.
Hill will continue her track and field career at the University of Miami.
VanBlair may be the one member who has not been part of a championship team, but she has the Tigers off to a 5-0 start, so maybe that changes this season. She will be staying close to home and playing basketball at Anderson University.
Two more seniors are well on their way to membership cards.
Daleville’s Heather Pautler is already the program’s all-time leading scorer and led the Broncos to their first sectional championship earlier this year. She is still coming back from injuries sustained in a devastating car accident earlier this year and has not been the prolific scorer she was over the last three seasons but will definitely get there.
Although the start to her season was paused for a couple weeks, Kylie Davis of Pendleton Heights should clear 800 points in her next outing and, at just over 20 points per game early in the season, is definitely on pace to breach that vaunted number of 1,000. Not bad, considering basketball is a secondary sport for the softball star.
Sprinkle in a few seniors who may not get to 1,000 but have had memorable careers, like Ava Gardner and Chloee Thomas of Frankton and Lily Daniels at Lapel, and we have a Class of 2021 that has been a lot of fun to watch.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.