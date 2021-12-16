Usually when a National Football League franchise dismisses its coach during the season it raises eyebrows — rather through shock or surprise at the timing.
None of this is true of Wednesday’s termination by Jacksonville of first-year coach Urban Meyer, whose all-too-brief tenure with the Jaguars was nothing short of a disaster from Day 1.
And it was something we all should have seen coming.
The red flags started almost immediately when Meyer hired Chris Doyle to be the Jaguars' director of sports performance. Doyle, who was suspended and later let go by Iowa following accusations of racism, resigned one day later due to backlash over the questionable hire. Meyer, of course, defended the hire saying he had known Doyle for over 20 years and had vetted the candidates. Apparently, Meyer did not believe having an accused racist in a diverse NFL locker room would be a bad idea.
While there can be no question of Meyer’s expertise in terms of Xs and Os coaching, he made another questionable personnel decision when he brought in his former Heisman Trophy winner — but failed NFL — quarterback Tim Tebow. He was brought in as a tight end, a position he had never played, in camp. Predictably, the experiment did not work and after signing in May, Tebow was released by August.
In July, the Jaguars were penalized by the NFL for violating practice rules during the summer. The fines cost the franchise and Meyer $300,000 and two OTAs, a costly loss for a team looking to rebuild.
Perhaps the most publicized debacle of the season came in October when Meyer did not fly home with the team following a Thursday night loss in Cincinnati. After video of him partying with a young lady in an Ohio bar surfaced, Meyer issued an apology to the team which included using the excuse of wanting to visit his grandkids while back in the Buckeye state.
It was reported earlier this month Meyer referred to his assistant coaches in meetings as “losers,” an accusation he later denied.
And then, the day of his termination, former kicker Josh Lambo accused Meyer of kicking him during a practice and saying since he was the head coach, he could do that whenever he wanted. Again, Meyer denied the accusation, but he was fired later in the day.
What’s next for Meyer?
If he wants the gig, some university will undoubtedly hire him. They’ll remember the wins and championships and ignore the lack of oversight at Florida where over 30 players were arrested and he was accused of favoritism. They’ll forget the Zach Smith incident at Ohio State, picking wins and losses over character.
Basically, the Meyer experiment in Jacksonville can be cast upon the scrapheap of other successful college coaches with character flaws — like Lou Holtz and Bobby Petrino — who failed so miserably in their jump to the NFL.
