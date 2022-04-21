The weather more or less was cooperative last week and led to another exciting season of Madison County tournament action. We saw some county dynasties continue as well as a few surprises along the way.
It came as no surprise Rob Davis and Pendleton Heights won yet another softball title. They have now won 12 of the 15 tournaments, and this was their fifth in a row. Davis has shown great coaches can adapt to the changing game. The Arabians won with the long ball, hitting multiple home runs in each tournament game for the coach known for his highly successful “small ball, move runners over” approach.
Congratulations also go to the Arabians’ track and field teams, who swept a highly competitive competition at Madison-Grant on Friday night, edging Frankton by 10 points in the boys meet and the host Argylls by 20 in the girls competition.
There were quite a few great individual performances as well. Most noteworthy were the McCord winners for outstanding athletes of the meet, Reanna Stinson of Alexandria and Noah Price of Liberty Christian. Stinson won all four of the events she entered and scored 40 of the team’s third-place showing of 90 points. Price swept the three distance races for the Lions.
M-G’s Tanner Brooks was a three-time sprint winner, and teammates Gabe Wedmore and Emma Ewer each won a pair of events while Jaycee Thurman doubled in the distance events for the victorious Arabians girls.
And congratulations to Anderson’s Malena Higgins who swept the girls throwing events and made history as the first to break 40 feet in the shot put.
Alexandria continued its control of the county girls tennis title with a 3-2 win over Pendleton Heights. Coach Matt DeVault has built a program with talented multi-sport athletes that continues to excel year in and year out, this year claiming their fourth straight championship.
Finally, hats off to the Lapel Bulldogs who may have pulled off the one minor surprise of the week when they defeated Pendleton Heights to claim the 2022 Nick Muller baseball championship.
I say “minor” because, with double-barrel pitching talent like Brock Harper and Owen Imel, I had the Bulldogs as something of a dark-horse contender for the title. I couldn’t be happier for a guy like Matt Campbell, who finally wins this thing in his third championship game appearance at the helm of the Bulldogs.
• • •
There has also been some coaching news of late that was somewhat drowned out by the busy tournament week.
I will miss Chad Cook as he departs following seven successful seasons as the Pendleton Heights girls basketball coach. I’ve enjoyed our conversations before and after games regarding basketball as well as other topics not related to the sport. If he chooses to continue with coaching, his passion as well as his track record at Anderson and PH lead me to believe he will be successful no matter where that happens. My best wishes to Chad and his family.
In terms of the revelation Lapel has chosen to separate from boys basketball coach Tod Windlan after one season, I don’t share the polarized opinions of Windlan many hold. Whether you love him or dislike him — and there are plenty in both camps — a person losing their job is no cause for celebration. As with Cook, I wish Windlan and his family well in the future.