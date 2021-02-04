It is basketball sectional week which seems like a good time to revisit a problem that still exists with the current system.
The blind draw can be fun. There is a certain amount of excitement that goes with the big reveal and finding out who plays whom. For our area, when does Frankton play Lapel or — thanks to a recent adjustment we all applauded — when could Anderson meet Pendleton Heights?
But it is time to seed the tournament.
Not the entire tournament. We don’t want Liberty Christian or Shenandoah to have to travel three hours to meet an opponent in southern Indiana, if that’s the way it worked out. I’m already confused by the boys tournament when Sheridan and Madison-Grant will drive past Elwood to get to Blackford while Monroe Central, Wapahani and Winchester will cruise by the exit to Hartford City on their way to Elwood.
Geographic groupings are a tougher problem. This one is simple.
If each individual wrestler can be seeded across all 14 weight classes at sectional, we can certainly rank six teams at a basketball sectional. And this is much easier. It requires no subjective feelings and can be done purely objectively and rather quickly.
Let’s look at girls basketball Sectional 40 at Alexandria as an example.
In this field, we have Alexandria, Elwood, Frankton, Lapel, Monroe Central and Wapahani. The way the blind draw came out, Alexandria and Frankton had to play first-round games and were easy winners over Monroe Central and Wapahani, respectively.
But in seeding the tournament, the Tigers and Eagles should not have had to play a first-round game.
I realize not all coaches want the bye to begin with. Many would rather play right away instead of their first tournament game coming in a semifinal matchup with a team that has already faced the win-or-go-home scenario.
The idea here is to reward those who have had the best regular season and ensure the best possible matchups along the way.
The formula I used to seed this bracket is pretty simple.
I gathered data. In this case I used the overall Sagarin rating, the team’s overall winning percentage, overall strength of schedule and winning percentage versus other teams in the sectional and ranked the six teams in each of those four criteria. The teams received one point if their ranking in the category is strongest through six points if they were the lowest. The teams were then seeded with the lowest total being the top seed and the highest total being the six seed.
With me so far?
Using this formula the teams were seeded in the following order: Frankton, Alexandria, Lapel, Wapahani, Monroe Central and Elwood.
With this format in mind, Frankton and Alexandria would receive first-round byes, Wapahani would meet Monroe Central in the 4-5 game and Lapel would take on Elwood in the 3-6 game. The Eagles would meet either the Raiders or Golden Bears and the Tigers would face the Bulldogs or the Panthers.
The idea should be for the two best teams to meet in Saturday’s championship game. Every year, there are invariably multiple sectionals where the consensus top two teams play in the first round, and the rest of the week is almost anticlimactic. This doesn’t sit well with me.
Hey, if the six-seed — in this case, Elwood — goes on an upset rampage Tuesday and Friday, then they have earned the right to play for the title.
The regular season should mean something, and the teams that have had the best campaigns should be rewarded in the postseason.
This increases the odds in favor of better games for the fans but does not change the fact each team will have to earn its way to a regional.
