As a kid, I grew up enthralled by Steve Sabol’s NFL Films presentations, which were must-see viewing. With the coming of Home Box Office, there was no shortage of specials which documented the history of the NFL and brought to life the players and teams that defined greatness and made me appreciate the vast amounts of talent that graced the gridiron before I was born.
The booming baritone voice of John Facenda is forever burned into my brain as he narrated the early days of the league up through the Super Bowls of the early 1980s.
One of those great players that was a frequent topic for these films was Chicago Bears running back Gale Sayers, also known as “The Kansas Comet.” Known for his explosive speed and incredible ability to cut on a dime and leave baffled would-be tacklers in his wake, Sayers passed this week at the age of 77 after a nearly decade-long battle with dementia.
He is just as well known as being a player whose career flashed before us more like a meteor than a comet, forced into retirement after just seven years — and just four full seasons — due to knee injuries.
But, during his short time on the field, he carved out a career that was worthy of induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame and, in my opinion, one of seven names that should rightfully be included in the conversation of the greatest players to ever play in the league.
Sayers joins two other running backs on my list, fellow Bears great Walter Payton and Jim Brown of the Cleveland Browns. Both Payton and Brown were the unique combination of speed and power, and neither ever took a play off. All three of these men were the dominant running back of their era in the league.
There is one wide receiver on the list, and that can only be San Francisco great Jerry Rice. He owns nearly every receiving record on the books and at times was impossible to defend. His play was the perfect combination of elite speed, precise route running and hands that simply did not drop a pass within his reach. His arrival in San Francisco helped turn the 49ers from one of the best teams in the league into the team of the decade in the 1980s.
On the defensive side of the ball, how about former Eagles and Packers legend Reggie White? When he flew the Philly coop, Green Bay was once again known as “Titletown.” A dominant pass rusher with the ability to throw 300-pound offensive tackles aside with a swing of his arm, he was equally tough to run against.
A lot of old-timers — yes, I’m getting closer and closer to being one of them — would select either Brown or another former Bears Hall of Famer, linebacker Dick Butkus, as their pick for greatest player ever.
Butkus was, simply put, the most feared defensive player of his generation. Attacking from his middle linebacker position, he resembled an actual bear closing in to destroy whatever lineman, running back, quarterback or small city that may stand in his way.
Many of the names I mentioned — Sayers, Brown, Butkus — I never got to actually see play while they were active. This list includes players who changed the game or dominated their position.
The seventh name I bring into this conversation did both and is my pick for greatest player ever.
When the New York Giants selected Lawrence Taylor from North Carolina to be their outside linebacker, they could have only dreamed they were picking a player who would change the way the entire league would play.
Because of his explosive speed and power, he could rush the passer — forcing NFL teams to put a premium on the position of left tackle — stuff the run, as well as cover tight ends or wide receivers down the field. I can remember him getting a finger on a Detroit Lions quarterback and slinging him to the ground during a Thanksgiving Day game.
NFL teams to this day still look to draft players like Taylor — without much success — and gear their protection schemes to stop guys who play that position.
You can’t go wrong with the seven I named here, and I’m sure there are others that can be argued for.
Anyway, RIP Mr. Sayers and thanks for the memories.
