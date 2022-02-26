The 2020 state finals loss was the final game for Frankton seniors Addie Gardner, Bailey Tucker and Grace Alexander.
They had taken the Eagles girls basketball program to a new level, graduated as the winningest class in program history and handed the reigns off to the next generation to carry on what has become a legacy of championships.
The sophomores from that game played their final game for the Eagles in Saturday’s state finals, once again a loss for Frankton. But Lauryn Bates, Shae Simon, Cagney Utterback and Bailee Webb are passing on an even larger legacy of winning than the one they inherited.
Just in terms of championships, these seniors are the most decorated group to ever play girls basketball at Frankton. Through their four years, they have compiled three sectional championships and two titles each for the Central Indiana Conference, regional and semistate. Their 23 wins this season matches the program’s best single season ever — a record set by the 2018 semistate team and equaled by these seniors last season — and their final record of 90-30 is the best four-year record for any group.
While winning all of those games and championships, they were also teaching the younger players lessons on continuing Frankton’s postseason tradition of excellence.
“Go out and have fun,” sophomore Emma Sperry said. “Shoot when you’re open, drive, play your game.”
“Stay positive, no matter what happens, keep going,” sophomore Amaya Collins said. “No matter if you’re missing, keep shooting. They’re never mad at you for shooting. They just want you to play your hardest.
“That’s just our seniors. They’re the best people I’ve ever met.”
Collins and Sperry -- as well as juniors Bella Dean, Haylee Niccum, Addie Brobston and Launa Hamaker — are now tasked with taking what they have learned from this year’s seniors and continuing to build on the Frankton tradition and keep raising the expectations for the next class.
It is a welcome responsibility and one both players take seriously.
“It’s important because we don’t want them to look back and say, ‘Oh, they’re not good anymore,’” Sperry said. “We want to have more championships. We want to honor them by winning.”
“We have a winning legacy already, but we want to keep it going,” Collins said. “We know that we can’t end it now just because people are leaving. We’ve got to be strong minded and do it for ourselves. We've just got to keep it going.”
Eagles fans got a look at their top two returning scorers the last two weeks. Sperry led Frankton with 15 points in last week’s semistate win while the 15 scored by Collins in the state finals on 5-of-10 3-point shooting topped the team this week.
With Dean’s energy and defense, the trio forms a solid core for coach Stephan Hamaker to build around next season to keep that winning tradition intact. This has been a fairly regular occurrence for the better part of the last decade.
“We’ll just sprinkle in players with what we have coming back,” he said. “You’ve got to have kids that are hungry and want to step into that role. I think we’ve got some kids in that locker room that want to continue that legacy for the seniors.”
Based on their performances during the postseason — and, really, throughout the entire year — Collins, Dean and Sperry are worthy of Hamaker’s requirements.
And, like graduating classes before them, this year’s seniors can rest assured theirs and the program’s legacies are in good hands.
“This makes me want to get back. I want to be here again,” Sperry said. “I was watching when they lost (in 2020), and I know how that feels now. I don’t want to feel this way again.”
