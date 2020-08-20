If we’re going to let the kids play, then let’s let them play.
The IHSAA and its member schools have had to make many changes and difficult decisions to allow for high school sports to commence this fall even in the midst of an ongoing pandemic.
Among the many right moves they’ve made have been the waiving of the moratorium in July as well as suspending the requirement of a student to attend classes in person in order to be eligible to participate in athletics.
The mask mandate for attendance at sporting events is a good one as well. Although, I must express my disappointment at seeing several fans at volleyball matches in Frankton and Alexandria not wearing their masks while watching the games — and not just for the purpose of munching on popcorn or sipping a beverage.
But there is one area the IHSAA has missed, and it has had a direct impact on multiple area athletes, and it has the potential to cause more problems.
Two, in particular, are star volleyball players Chloee Thomas of Frankton and Jaleigh Crawford of Elwood, who were both found to have come in contact with a person who had tested positive for the coronavirus.
In both instances, the athletes and their families did the right thing by getting tested and self-isolating while awaiting the results. Thankfully, both kids were negative for the virus and are healthy and fine.
But, due to their period of quarantine, they were unable to attend team practices and were deemed ineligible until they had completed that 10-practice requirement.
I have a problem with that.
I am worried this policy could provide incentives for an athlete to conceal a similar circumstance.
If someone has potentially been exposed and takes a test, they should certainly do what Thomas and Crawford did. That is how we beat this thing, by preventing the potential for further spread.
But, I could see the possibility of someone with no symptoms — like Thomas and Crawford — awaiting test results and keeping that information quiet to keep playing. While they may not feel sick, they could be carrying the virus and unwittingly put their teammates, coaches and their families at risk simply as a result of their understandable desire to keep playing.
In the case of Thomas and Crawford, once their test results came back negative, they should have been allowed to rejoin their team for competition immediately.
They did the right thing, and there should never be a penalty for doing so.
In both cases, the girls put the health and safety of their teammates, coaches and their opponents ahead of their own wants and needs.
Off the top of my head, I can’t think of anything that better exemplifies the state high school government body’s own hashtag, “Face of Sportsmanship.”
It’s time for the IHSAA to follow the lead of kids like Thomas and Crawford and do the right thing.
