With the close of the high school spring season, area sports fans may be looking for a way to feed their sports fix.
The place to be this weekend will be Anderson University as a pair of treasured staples of the area sports scene return following cancellations in 2020 due to the pandemic.
The 41st annual Community Hospital Anderson Tennis Classic actually commenced last Saturday and wraps up this weekend. The weather has stayed dry, and the tennis has been outstanding.
This is always one of the more enjoyable events of the summer. For the fans, it’s a great chance to catch up with current and former area stars as well as to watch some of the younger kids who will be a big part of the future of the game.
I remember watching then eighth-grader Morgan Nation take home the Girls JV singles title several years ago. Now, she has concluded a brilliant high school career at Shenandoah and is once again an incoming freshman, this time for the Ravens where her tennis career will continue.
This week, players like Cory Evans, Seth Nation, Jesse McCurdy, Michelle McFerran, Alexys Rastetter and Michaela Hammel have returned to the courts to remind us they still have plenty of game. And, along with stars like Dennis Poe and Armand Gallinosa, are showing the love of the game of tennis and are enjoying the company of one another as the tight-knit tennis community once again reconvenes.
Congratulations to John Rhodes, Katie Shorter and the entire team for putting on another successful tournament.
Expect the parking lots at AU to be packed Friday and Saturday as O.C. Lewis Gymnasium will once again be home to the 13th Indiana Class Basketball All-Star Classic.
The event will feature many of the top high school players in the state, with the boys taking the court Friday and the girls on Saturday.
There will be plenty of local talent to watch both in the games and on the sidelines. In some cases it will be the final opportunity to see these kids play in the area while in others, it will be a chance to see who the senior stars might be this winter.
The action tips off Friday morning at 10 a.m. with the seniors boys game. Four-time sectional champion Andrew Bennett from Shenandoah, 1000-point scoring teammates Grant Brown and Kaden Howell from Madison-Grant, and future AU Raven Ayden Brobston of Frankton will be the graduating seniors taking part.
Coaches Kevin Cherry of M-G and Brent Brobston from Frankton will be patrolling the sidelines with the latter getting one final chance to coach his son.
The futures boys at 1 p.m. and a pair of juniors boys games at 3:30 and 6:00 p.m. will follow. Harrison Schwinn of Frankton and Lapel’s Griffin Craig will be playing in the first juniors game while Sean Paige (Anderson), Blake Mills (Frankton), Corbin Renihan (Lapel) and Adonis House (Liberty Chrisitian) will be taking part in game two.
The headliner here—and the player I’m most interested in seeing--might be Paige, as the 6-foot-7 power forward will be debuting for the Indians this season. Paige sat out last season after transferring from the Chicago area.
Saturday morning will provide a chance to see 1000-point scorers Tyra Ford (Anderson), Kathryn Perry (Shenandoah), and Reece VanBlair (Alexandria) on the court together for the first time. Like Brobston, VanBlair will be playing for the Ravens next season.
The schedule for the girls is the same Saturday as the boys, with Frankton’s Cagney Utterback playing at 3:30 and her teammate Lauryn Bates and M-G’s Azmae Turner suiting up for the 6 p.m. game.
Shenandoah’s Dameon Wyatt will be coaching in both the girls seniors and futures games.
So, if you’re looking to take in some local sports this weekend, I would suggest heading to AU and checking out some tennis or basketball.
Or maybe both.
I suggest carpooling.
