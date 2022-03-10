Congratulations to Jason Chappell and the Liberty Christian Lions on breaking through and claiming the 2022 Sectional 55 championship at Wes-Del on Saturday night.
The Lions showed they were the class of that bracket as they ran through Tri-Central, Wes-Del and Daleville — all teams with winning records — by a combined 75 points, culminating in an 85-50 win over a talented Broncos team in the final.
Liberty is now set to face Blue River Valley (15-10) at noon in the second semifinal game at the Frankfort regional Saturday. Lafayette Central Catholic plays Southwood in the first semifinal at 10 a.m. with the winners meeting in the championship game at 8 p.m. with a berth in the following week’s semistate at either Lafayette Jefferson or Elkhart on the line.
We wish the Lions the best of luck Saturday in their first regional since 2017, and I look forward to being there at Case Arena. For those who can’t attend, the game can be live-streamed on the IHSAA Champions Network. I hope to see a large Anderson and Madison County block of fans at the game.
But LC isn’t the only interesting postseason note with local ties.
One of the big stories of last week’s sectional round was Westfield’s upset of Carmel in the Sectional 8 final at Noblesville. Remarkably, it was the first sectional title ever for the Shamrocks as well as the first for their coach — Frankton graduate Shane Sumpter.
A 1994 Eagles alum and former teammate of Frankton athletic director and boys basketball coach Brent Brobston, Sumpter is in his seventh season as Westfield’s boys coach and has compiled a 95-71 record during that time — including 77-18 over the last three seasons. The Shamrocks are headed to Logansport on Saturday for their regional semifinal game against Homestead at noon.
At the college level, Alexandria graduate Burt Paddock guided the Davenport University Panthers into the NCAA Division II tournament after a 100-67 win over Northern Michigan in the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference championship.
This is Paddock’s 14th season at the helm of the Panthers after assistant coaching stints at Grand Valley State and Saint Joseph’s College. He was a member of the 2018 Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame’s Silver Anniversary Team after scoring 1,258 points for the Tigers before going on to Manchester University, where he graduated in 1997.
Davenport will play No. 20 Walsh on Friday in the first round at 5 p.m. in North Canton, Ohio.
Congratulations also go out to former Anderson star and three-time THB Sports Area Girls Basketball Athlete of the Year Tyra Ford after IUPUI punched its ticket to the women's NCAA tournament with a 61-54 win over Cleveland State on Tuesday. The Jaguars are 24-6 and claimed the Horizon League’s automatic berth in the tournament.
Ford is redshirting but was a visible presence both on the Jaguars' bench as well as in the postgame locker room celebration.
IUPUI will officially learn its postseason destination during Sunday’s tournament selection show, but is projected to be a 12-seed and possibly ticketed for a trip to Bloomington’s Assembly Hall.
