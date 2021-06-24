It is probably too early to get overly excited, but then again, it’s summer time, so I’m going to get excited anyway.
Two weeks ago, my colleague Andy Knight reported on an update from BWI Contractors — the lead company on the Wigwam project — and it is starting to sound like the long-held hopes and dreams of the iconic gymnasium reopening could be coming to fruition.
There are a number of projects within the project, including a new auditorium, arts center, music rooms and apartments, but there are two words that are going to get everyone’s attention.
Basketball games.
They would be part of the package of 13 events for which Anderson Community Schools could use the venue. That package would include volleyball, wrestling, concerts and graduation ceremonies.
So let the conjecture begin.
With events beyond basketball included, this probably means part of Anderson’s home schedule would still be played at the high school. But perhaps some of the biggest games could be set aside to be played at the Wigwam, including the season opener versus Pendleton Heights, a few select North Central Conference games — the girls and boys doubleheaders against Muncie Central and Arsenal Tech would be candidates — and perhaps the final day of the Madison County basketball tournament.
Chances are a new American Basketball Association team will call the Wigwam home as well, and developers are hoping to bring youth tournaments to the fabled gymnasium floor.
But, pump the brakes, there are still bumps in the road to figuring this thing out.
In terms of high school events, we are looking at the 2022-23 school year before renovations are likely to have been completed. There are cost issues for the school such as transportation of the pep band and its equipment from the school to the Wigwam. Who would control the concessions sales, a major money maker for both the athletic and band departments at home games?
Like everything else for the last 15 months, the pandemic hurt the progress of the renovations and construction at the site. During that time, many have asked me what the inside of the Wigwam looks like and what condition the floor is in.
The honest answer is I have no idea, but we may all get a glimpse very soon.
Aaron Sembly from BWI told me this week tours of the site could begin later this summer once there is a lull between construction projects. These opportunities to check out the progress will be made public, and I hope to be among the first to walk in those doors.
While the logistics need to be worked out and the first high school sporting events at the Wigwam are still over a year away, it never hurts to have something we can be universally excited about.
