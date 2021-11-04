Leadership comes in many forms, both good and bad.
The positive leadership methods are evident to our senses.
We can hear a team leader expressing vocal leadership through encouraging words to a teammate. They are the voice in the huddle during a timeout or a break in the action. Often, it’s the deafening silence from a leader when they are receiving instruction from a coach, thus providing yet another example to their teammates.
A good leader can also do so by example instead of vocally. They dive on the floor for a loose ball or the point-saving dig. They are the first to arrive to and the last to leave practice and spend an hour in the gym after the game working on their free throws.
The negative variety shows itself when a player has been placed in a position of leadership — whether by decree or by position — when they should never have been.
Rather than lifting up a teammate, they criticize them often and openly, sometimes during the game. They interrupt, disobey or otherwise defy their coach’s instructions and give up on a play that seems too difficult to make. Their body language gives them away as their heads droop and shoulders slump at any sign of adversity.
Of course, a leader can’t be good or bad if they aren’t even on the field.
Such is the case for Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who plays one of the most leadership-related positions in all of sports.
After dancing around the question of whether or not he had been vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus -- even stating in August he had been “immunized”, whatever that means -- he tested positive this week, has entered the NFL’s COVID protocols and it has been subsequently reported widely he has not taken the vaccine.
There is no crime in catching the virus, nor is there one in refusing to take a free and safe vaccine that is universally accepted to be extremely effective.
But Rodgers failed his teammates in choosing not to take the vaccine and, in doing so, completely botched his position of leadership.
This isn’t about his talent, skills or ability as a player or corporate spokesperson. We all know if Green Bay’s opponent scores the go-ahead touchdown with more than 15 seconds left on the clock, they’ve left way too much time for Rodgers.
This is about 53 guys in a locker room who want to win football games, get into the playoffs and make it to the Super Bowl. For any team to succeed, it requires every player to be at their best, which is usually the case for Rodgers. But the consequences of his decision are — at least for this week — the playoff hopes for the Packers are in the hands of backup Jordan Love.
The Packers are 7-1 and have a comfortable four-game lead in their division, but in the race for homefield advantage in the playoffs, there are three other NFC teams with one loss and two more just one back in the loss column. In a league this competitive, one game — against a dangerous Kansas City Chiefs team — could make all the difference down the road.
But even bigger than one game or a possible Super Bowl ring is the danger his defiance of basic facts has put himself and those around him in as well as committing an absolute betrayal of his team.
Where other holdouts like Kyrie Irving also cling to false reasoning, he at least did so honestly.
It’s hard to say Rodgers lied, but he was at the very least extremely deceptive. I wonder if the other players in that locker room will be able to look to Rodgers for “leadership” after this debacle.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.