Well, Christmas is a week away, and -- if you’re anything like me -- the shopping is nowhere near done.
In fact, mine isn’t even started.
But, at the very least I do have something of a sports shopping list, a rundown of a few gifts I’d like to see wrapped up under the trees of athletes and sports fans on the 25th of December.
I want to send Indiana University’s Tom Allen a large stack of letters that start with “Thanks, but no thanks,” so he’ll have plenty of responses when the big-dollar suitors come calling for the Big Ten Coach of the Year. He has brought a level of excitement and credibility to the Hoosier football program that has not been present in over 40 years.
Okay, maybe I'm being a little selfish with that one.
I’m hoping there is a winter high school sports postseason wrapped up with a bow on it. After two months dominated by quarantines and cancellations, we need to see swimming sectionals, a wrestling tournament and a pair of exciting basketball roads to Bankers Life Fieldhouse.
Before we get to the postseason, I’m hoping there is a full regular season under the trees of area basketball players, many of whom are chasing incredible milestones.
For college athletes who have had their fall and winter seasons postponed, let’s hope the promises of leagues to play those seasons in the spring are good ones.
Speaking of spring, there are few who are more deserving of a major bounty on Christmas morning than those kids who lost their spring last year. Who knows? If we had all known then what we know now, maybe that wouldn’t have happened. But, it did, so let’s hope those kids who are back this year get an opportunity on the diamonds, tracks, courts and courses this spring.
All over the area, many younger kids will be tearing into their presents and will be excited to find a football, basketball or a new softball bat behind the discarded wrapping paper and ribbons. May all of the hopes and dreams of those youngsters be realized through hard work, good coaching and positive parental support.
I’m also hoping for a regift for all high school students: The strength and perseverance they have already shown as they have had to navigate through the most difficult of school years arrives again this year in time for Christmas and the second semester.
More than anything, I hope there is restraint and common sense under everyone’s trees. COVID-19 vaccinations have begun, and that’s how we get out of this mess. We just need to keep up with the social distancing and masks for a couple more months, and we can reach the end of a very dark and tumultuous tunnel of a year.
None of us know when we get back to “normal” or even what that will look like. But the beginning of vaccinations and the knowledge hundreds of millions more doses are on the way provides us with some hope, something we have been sorely lacking for quite some time now.
To me, that is at least part of what the Christmas season is all about: Renewed hope.
I wish everyone a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.
