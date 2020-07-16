This spring and summer has brought about a flurry of coaching news in the area. There will be no less than nine new coaches — six basketball, two volleyball and one football — who will make their debuts in the area this fall and winter.
I’m sure, for the school boards and athletic directors who were looking to fill these openings, it was a tougher task than usual. With the coronavirus pandemic in full swing since March, most interviews have been done remotely.
Yet, despite that adversity, it feels like (if you’ll pardon the spring sports metaphor) all the hires are home runs.
If we look at these alphabetically, we start at Alexandria where AD Mickey Hosier showed what a smart guy he is and hired himself to take over the girls basketball program. He has a successful track record that includes winning a boys sectional at Wes-Del and a 17-win season at Elwood.
The kids know him, they know he was a Division I player himself and he is someone they can look up to and admire.
Anderson was one of the first to fill a vacancy when it tabbed former Shortridge and Manual coach Donnie Bowling as the next boys basketball coach. His history of rebuilding struggling programs as well as plenty of positive energy seems to be a good combination and a great fit to turn the Anderson program around.
The Indians were also the last to fill a major opening when interim volleyball coach Beth Etchison was named to take the job permanently. She built Daleville into a consistent winner — complete with a regional championship — and will look to do the same for a program that has struggled mightily and has never won a sectional. Those girls are about to be coached like never before.
Daleville also picked a new volleyball coach in Valorie Flick, a former standout and state champion with Cowan. She is a first-time high school head coach who knows what the competitive nature of the sport is like in Delaware County. She inherits a team that graduated just three seniors.
The Broncos stayed in house to replace Ashley Fouch as they added Austin Earley from the boys program to take over the girls basketball team. Like Flick, Earley will make his head coaching debut for Daleville but has assisted both Chad Cook and Tyler Stotler previously, both good coaches to learn under.
The Liberty Christian girls basketball team had a rough time in 2019, which included a 2-17 start and the resignation of coach Todd Hill. In stepped volleyball coach Mike Carey to finish the season.
The same group of girls played very well, won three in a row and, as a result, Carey will stick around this year and be the head coach for both sports. A great move by LC AD Jason Chappell to stay in-house and put a guy in charge who can just flat out coach.
Madison-Grant dipped into the Pendleton Heights pool of coaching talent and picked Kevin Cherry to lead its boys basketball program. His experience as an assistant at several schools is outstanding, he is an exciting and engaging person to speak with and has a plan to make the Argylls a successful program going forward.
Speaking of the Arabians, AD Chad Smith nabbed Adam Ballard, who is coming off five straight sectional championships at Covington. He moves up to the Class 4A level this year and considers PH to be the type of job a coach takes with plans to stay forever.
And I know Elwood should have come earlier alphabetically, but I saved it for last because it may have made the best hire of anyone. The Panthers picked Terry Riggs, a young, energetic coach with championship experience to try to resurrect the once proud Panthers football tradition.
Have you checked out his work on social media?
There is just full-on excitement pouring forth from Riggs for a program that needs it. He wants the players to have pride and be involved in the community, pushing them to be great citizens first.
As an assistant at Decatur Central, he saw firsthand what it takes to become and maintain a winning program.
He is throwing himself into this job in a way that reminds me of when Jed Richman took over at PH a few years ago.
And if Riggs comes anywhere near the success Richman has seen — both on the field and off it — Elwood fans will be plenty pleased.
Here’s to hoping for success (and a debut season) for all nine of these new faces.
