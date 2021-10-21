While we still have the fall postseason to complete — and for some of our athletes, several more weekends to go — I thought now, before Hoosier Hysteria gets started and garners most of our attention, would be a good time to hand out some fall kudos.
These aren’t awards so much as a tip of the cap. We’ll hand out some actual hardware next summer.
But before all that, I’d like to give a good luck shout out to all the area cross country runners heading to Huntington University on Saturday for semistate. Unfortunately, we can’t be there in person but will cover the races remotely.
One of the things we always look for in sports is growth and improvement. So which fall teams have been the most improved this year?
Just in terms of wins and losses, how about Daleville’s volleyball team or the Pendleton Heights boys soccer team? Both won just five games last year, and the Broncos have won 23 matches so far, including a sectional championship, while the Arabians doubled their win total from a year ago.
Both are very worthy, but I might lean toward another team that, after two years of just being completely uncompetitive, has shown great improvement this fall under new leadership.
After back-to-back one-win seasons where most losses were decided by halftime, the Frankton football program has been very competitive under first-year coach Mark Luzadder.
It starts with numbers and an attitude. With 47 players listed on the roster, the Eagles program grew in the amount of kids suited up from a year ago. At the start of the campaign, Luzadder boasted of a “3 yards and a cloud of dust” approach offensively. They were going to predominately run the ball, grind out first downs, chew up clock and then run the ball some more.
Defensively, the Eagles swarm to the ball and, for the most part, are sure tacklers. The team shows some fight, and that is evident on the scoreboard. After losing to Blackford and Alexandria by double digits a year ago, Frankton reversed course on both counts and were competitive in several of their losses this year.
They are still well behind area programs like Lapel or conference rivals Eastbrook and Mississinewa, but give Luzadder and the Eagles time. Oh, and they’re pretty young, too. Most of their skill position and key defensive guys will be back next year.
So a great start for Luzadder, but how about a couple strong finishes?
Very few athletes get to end their careers the way they want, which for most involves winning their final game on the state championship stage. But short of that, a couple volleyball players wrapped up their high school careers in fine fashion.
The one I didn’t see in person was Avery Ross from Pendleton Heights. In a losing effort against Mount Vernon at the Yorktown sectional, Ross led the 30-win Arabians with a 29-kill performance, but PH fell to the Marauders in four sets. The Oakland University commit has been a superstar from the moment she first donned the green and white right up until she hung that jersey up for the final time.
I didn’t realize it at the time, but last Thursday I watched Elwood’s Jaleigh Crawford play her final volleyball match and, if that remains her choice, she couldn’t have finished any better. Although it was a 3-2 loss to Cowan, Crawford was the best player on the floor in that match, hammering 29 kills with six blocks and 10 digs. She almost literally left it all on the floor that night and can walk away from the sport with her head held high.
