Super Bowl Sunday is almost here. The culmination of an interesting regular season and an extraordinarily exciting postseason has served as a prelude for football fans for the big day.
With the Cincinnati Bengals trying to win their first NFL championship — and finally beat a California team in the process — and the Los Angeles Rams trying to win their first on the West Coast, it is a novel matchup to say the least. And probably not one many of us would have predicted before the season started.
It will be a memorable day, particularly for the fans of the teams involved. That prompted me to look back on some of my memories of the big game.
The first I watched on TV was Super Bowl XIII between Dallas and Pittsburgh. While I was a Seattle fan, I loved Roger Staubach and Tony Dorsett. So, when they fell short against the Steel Curtain, I was so crushed I remember crying in my room after the game. By the time the Cowboys got revenge in SB XXX, I didn’t care so much.
There was Super Bowl XV, and while the Oakland Raiders were punishing the Philadelphia Eagles in the Superdome, my younger brothers were wrestling in our family’s game room. The result was a broken arm, a trip to the hospital and a very upset patriarch of the family after he missed much of the second half.
There were the memorable runs by John Riggins of Washington in its 1983 win over Miami at the Rose Bowl followed by an even more incredible reverse-field gallop by Pasadena’s former resident Marcus Allen of the Raiders against Washington the following year in Tampa. The next year in Super Bowl XIX, we got what we believed would be the first of many Joe Montana vs. Dan Marino Super Bowls. Alas, the 49ers routed the Dolphins, and Marino never made it back.
We held a little party for Super Bowl XXVI where my wife — who paid no attention to football and cared even less — somehow picked the exact score and winner of Washington’s 37-24 win over Buffalo. I don’t speak of that day often.
Two years later was the only big game I didn’t get to watch due to work. I didn’t miss much as Dallas routed Buffalo 30-13 for the second straight year.
The next several years yielded wins from John Elway, the Tennessee Titans coming up a yard short against the St. Louis Rams, a suffocating defense in Baltimore and the 2002 breakthrough win for New England and some unheralded quarterback named Tom Brady.
I celebrated in 2006 when my beloved Seahawks finally made the big show but was pretty much crushed when they got dusted by Pittsburgh and my favorite college player of all time, IU’s Antwaan Randle-El.
Peyton Manning and the Colts finally won the big game the next year followed by the “helmet catch” game, Santonio Holmes and the Saints memorable onside kick against Indianapolis.
The lights went out in New Orleans, and the Ravens won their second title against the 49ers before finally the Legion of Boom brought the first and only NFL championship to Seattle.
I’ve blocked out the year after that, much like Falcons fans would two years later.
There has been the Super Bowl Shuffle, Doomsday Defense, Purple People Eaters — not to be confused with Up With People -- and the Philly Special.
I don’t know what will be memorable about this weekend for me, but I’m guessing Cincinnati fans will remember Sunday very fondly.
I predict Joe Burrow and the Bengals will beat the Rams 31-19, giving Cincinnati and Pittsburgh something in common.
Remember Super Bowl XIV held in the same general vicinity?
