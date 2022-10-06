Sixty-six times Macy Beeson represented Lapel High School on the golf course.
That’s 30 times in nine-hole meets and 36 rounds in 18-hole tournaments.
And for each and every one of those rounds, every shot, every hole, every knee-buckling putt, she always was guaranteed a loyal cheering section.
At least one of her parents — Ryan and Nikia — was present at every single round. Through all the glorious ups and the very few downs, they were there, bringing a positive parental influence during a time when that is becoming more and more rare.
They would clap and cheer when the birdie putt dropped or when the approach shot found its target but never hung their heads or moped when the par putt lipped out. Even on those uncommon occasions when Macy’s score did not meet her rather high demands, they were there with words of encouragement and support.
Even this weekend when it became clear Macy’s chances of a third straight state championship had been dashed by an 83 in Friday’s first round at Prairie View, Ryan and Nikia were there, leading quite the entourage of supporters.
The crowd Saturday was somewhat smaller than for Friday, perhaps because of the reality of the situation, or maybe there were just other commitments. There was still plenty of support from her family members, friends, teammates and members of the community at large there to cheer her on and bear witness to her final round as a Bulldog.
There was bad news for Macy at the end of her second round Saturday.
“She’s not a hugger,” Nikia said.
Unfortunately for Macy, not one member of her gallery was leaving the greenside hill without one, most smiling through eyes reddened by tears.
The tears were not out of sadness for her 32nd-place finish but rather out of a realization it was over. There would be no more opportunities for Macy to represent her community — as Nikia had said — while wearing the black and gold of Lapel and her good-luck Nike cap.
That was summed up by her coach, Dylan Crosley, who took nearly a minute to compose himself well enough to answer my first question after the match.
“I’m sorry,” he told me, trying to gather his thoughts. “She’s the best. There’s no words.”
She did not realize it that weekend, that she is the best. She was understandably disappointed by her first-round performance as was everyone rooting for her, including myself.
Others I encountered that evening said things like, “It was a bad day for Macy, huh?”
I was as guilty of thinking that as anyone, and I had to take a moment of pause on that.
How much has Macy spoiled us that we consider an 83 in the state finals a bad day?
Her career numbers are astounding and will be featured in an upcoming article about Macy. “Astounding” may be too soft a word. Mind-blowing? Other worldly?
I told Ryan and Nikia there was nothing Macy could do that weekend that would make the community any less proud of her and what she had accomplished.
It’s easy to forget she’s a high school kid with all the usual concerns that go with that in addition to playing with the pressure of seeking a third straight state championship in an individual sport.
Yet, she handled all of that with the calm and grace of a seasoned professional, and nobody knows that better than one of the most supportive fan bases I’ve ever seen.
Ryan and Nikia have plenty to be proud of.
And so does Macy.