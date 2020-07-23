It was so different, yet in some ways it was the same.
The third annual THB Sports Awards are in the books, and — as with nearly everything else — it had to be done virtually instead of in person.
That’s not the way we wanted to do it. We’d much rather see everyone at the Paramount Theater.
But it is what it is, and we made the best of it we could.
Much like the first show, we went into it not knowing what to expect.
Two years ago, we weren’t sure if anyone would show up or if the videos would work. This year, we didn’t know how much interest there would be in the virtual awards or how many would tune in to The Herald Bulletin Facebook page to watch.
In both cases, we were pleasantly surprised.
In 2018, we printed 300 programs, which were not enough, and Tuesday night, hundreds tuned in and the video has been seen now over 3,000 times.
A few glitches aside — there were sound issues during the preshow, and there was a little confusion at getting some guests on for interviews — I’d grade the show as a huge success, largely due to the work of Heather Bremer off camera.
Let’s face it, George Bremer and I had the easy job. We sat in chairs — fully masked — talked sports, pulled names from envelopes and spoke with some of the winners, which is all stuff we love to do anyway.
Maybe not the envelopes part, but it was easy, which is the point.
The magic the viewer saw onscreen — the ticker, onscreen comments, video work, the photo slideshow, onscreen interviews — and literally everything about the awards show, the credit goes to Heather. She works tirelessly editing video and the copy I turn in and manages to do all that while also editing the “Not For Print” podcasts and designing many of the great special sections you see in our paper.
The show would have been real boring if not for the great photographic work done by John Cleary and Don Knight of THB along with David Humphrey, Bob Hickey and our other correspondents throughout the year.
Our publisher, Beverly Joyce, has been a huge supporter of this program and has allowed us the freedom to put on a show as well as to tweak it here and there to try and make it better every year.
And, of course, thanks to our many sponsors who help make it happen.
A few moments during the show stood out.
Boys Scholar Athlete Jesse McCurdy from Lapel showed us his family was watching the show as it was projected onto the side of their camper in the Adirondacks.
We caught Girls Breakout and Girls Athlete of the Year Macy Beeson, also from Lapel, just after playing golf and Shenandoah’s Girls Mental Attitude Award winner Stormie Fitch out on a run, athletes continually looking to get better.
Erikka Hill’s poignant testimony about what the Carl Erskine Award winners, Courtney Todd and Claudia Leavell of Elwood, mean to her was unforgettable, as was our temporarily exiled host Zach Johnson’s opener where he verbalized his, and our, disappointment at not being all together in person.
And being able to speak with a beaming Aleyah Rastetter, moments after she realized a lifelong goal of winning the Girls Johnny Wilson Award on her third nomination was fantastic and a moment I’ll not soon forget.
We also caught Silas Allred packing for Nebraska, where the two-time Boys Athlete of the Year will begin his next adventure.
Also, and here’s a spoiler alert as well as a silver lining to doing the show this way, we may have stumbled upon some project ideas that will entertain and inform throughout the year.
Stay tuned.
It was a fun show, but all things considered, we’d much rather do it in person next year.
Everybody free for a Tuesday late in June?
